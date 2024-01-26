How to Beat Axel & Orserk Boss in Palworld

In Palworld, Palpagos Island is ruled by five organizations, with their leaders claiming massive towers at various locations on the Archipelago. The third boss you can challenge is Axel and Orserk, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can beat them.

Palworld Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower Boss Guide

Axel and Orserk can be found inside the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower at the center of the Volcano zone. I suggest reaching level 40 before you attempt to fight this boss.

Orserks is an Electric and Dragon-type Pal, so you should bring Ground and Ice-element units to counter its elements. Here are some of the Pals I recommend:

Ground Reptyro Warsect Digtoise Eikthyrdeer Terra Anubis

Ice Ice Reptyro Sibelyx Cryolinx Vanwyrm Cryst



If you are running a Ground-type team, you should bring Dumud to increase the attack power of Ground Pals. On the other hand, Foxcicle can buff other Ice Pals in your team with its Aurora Guide Partner Skill.

Don’t forget to use the best gear you can craft. I highly recommend equipping a Double-barreled Shotgun, Giga Shield, Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor, and Refined Metal Helm. You can also craft Ice Grenades if you want to deal extra damage to the boss.

It would be best if you stay away and are constantly on the move to avoid getting hit. Sprinting may not be enough, so be sure you’re always ready to roll away from danger. There are also several pillars in the boss arena that you can use as cover.

Orserk has various deadly moves, but the AoE Electric attack is the most dangerous. When you see a red circle on the ground, you should summon your Pal back to avoid unnecessary damage.

If you are still struggling, you can consider retreating and challenging the boss again once you reach level 45. I did this during my playthrough because I couldn’t manage to beat the boss within the time limit on my first try.

That’s the end of our guide on how to beat Axel and Orserk. Palworld also features other bosses you can challenge, such as Lily and Lyleen.