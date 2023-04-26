How to Add Friends in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Playing games is great, but playing them with friends is even better. Genshin Impact features a multiplayer mode where you can cooperate with your friends to beat up various bosses, and it may make you wonder if you can do the same thing in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to know how you can add friends in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you the steps to do it.

Honkai: Star Rail Friends Guide

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to immediately access the Friends feature since it will only be unlocked after you join the Astral Express and complete the “Voyage Continues” mission. Once you have met the requirements, you can find the Friends menu on your Phone.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like Genshin Impact, you can add friends by searching for them using their UID. All players can find their UID on the bottom left corner of the screen or in the user profile from the main menu.

You can also send friend requests to other players that are featured in the Befriend a Stranger section. Once they’ve accepted, their profiles will be added to the My Friend list.

You may already notice that there are character images beside other players’ profiles. The featured unit is the Support Character of your friend, and you can temporarily include them in your team to take down bosses in the game.

Unlike in Genshin, you won’t be able to actively cooperate with your friends and can only use their Support Unit. Although disappointing, this feature may encourage some of you to befriend strangers with strong and rare characters, such as Bronya and Welt.

That is everything you need to know about adding friends in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to get new friends in the game, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts