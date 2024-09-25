How to Access MADFUT 25 Beta

EA FC 25 is out now, meaning fans of its unofficial mobile spin-off can now look forward to accessing the MADFUT 25 beta. This is your chance to sample the pack-opening game prior to its full launch, providing feedback to the devs in exchange for early access. Read on to learn how to get in!

How to Get Into MADFUT 25 Beta

Click here to access the MADFUT 25 beta. At the time of writing, however, beta slots are full so you may not be able to access it.

This was posted to the official MADFUT subreddit on the morning of September 24, when the beta for MADFUT 25 first launched. Within less than an hour of it being posted the beta was full. As such, you’ll have to wait until the devs open up more beta slots before diving in.

Also, note that the MADFUT 25 beta is only available on iOS devices right now. This was the same case with last year’s beta, too. Therefore, Android users will have to wait until the game’s full launch before playing the game in any shape.

Image Source: MADFUT via Twinfinite

We’d recommend bookmarking the link above and checking in each day to see whether more slots are available. Given the widespread demand for early access to MADFUT 25, there’s every chance it’ll happen soon. Failing that, though, you’ll need to wait for the game’s proper release.

To learn more about when we can expect the MADFUT 25 release date to roll around, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.

Until then, we’ve got plenty of EA FC 25 guides to keep you busy. Read up on the best players to use in the new Rush mode, the best starter nation to choose, and how to fix the store crashing. Those will tide you by until MADFUT 25 lands!

