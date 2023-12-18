How Many Villagers You Can Have in LEGO Fortnite

Playing LEGO Fortnite solo is absolutely viable, especially since the game features quite a few recruitable NPCs you can get to help out in your village. Here’s how many total villagers you can have in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Max Villagers Number

Each village in LEGO Fortnite can house up to five villagers, but you can only have a total of 15 villagers across all of your villages in a single world.

As you upgrade your village level and work your way towards 10, the number of resident slots increases, letting you have five NPCs each to help with jobs. However, even though it’s possible to set up multiple villages in a world and upgrade them separately, it’s been reported that the game will cap you out at a total of 15 residents even if you hit level 10 on your other villages.

This is very likely a server capacity issue, and it remains to be seen whether Epic Games will address this in a future update. That being said, the developers have promised new features and gameplay mechanics in 2024, and as the world of LEGO Fortnite expands, it’s possible that we’ll be able to have even more residents in a single world.

How to Recruit Villagers

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

LEGO Fortnite keeps things pretty simple when it comes to recruitment. All you have to do is upgrade your village, and wait for an NPC to wander towards your village square.

Speak to them and ask them to live in your village, and just make sure you have a spare bed for them to sleep on, and you’re good to go. Once a village is full up, craft another village square elsewhere and start filling that up as well.

That’s all you need to know about the max number of villagers in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.