What Is Server Lifetime in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

While LEGO Fortnite is generally a pretty simple and straightforward game to get into, there are a few quirks here and there that may take some getting used to. Here’s what server lifetime means in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Server Lifetime Explained

If you’ve been playing LEGO Fortnite for an extended amount of time in a single play session, you may have come across a pop-up in the top left corner of the screen stating that you’ve only got a few minutes left of server lifetime before a reset. There will also be a countdown, which can appear very ominous at first.

You’ll only see this prompt after playing for around six hours or so. If your play sessions are typically shorter than that, chances are good that you won’t ever encounter the countdown in LEGO Fortnite.

Essentially, when the countdown reaches zero, you’ll get automatically booted out of your LEGO Fortnite world and be back in the lobby. You can then select your world from the list again, load it up, and jump right back in.

Does the Server Lifetime Countdown Erase Progress?

The good news is that aside from being a minor annoyance and inconvenience, none of your progress in LEGO Fortnite will get erased even after the server lifetime countdown reaches zero. All of your structures and items will still be intact just the way you left them, and you can jump right back in with no repercussions whatsoever.

It’s not clear why LEGO Fortnite has a server lifetime countdown, and Epic Games has yet to put out a statement explaining exactly why it’s needed, especially since this isn’t a thing in other similar survival games. Still, it’s nothing to worry about, and you can rest assured that you can continue playing as per normal even after you get booted.

That’s all you need to know about the server lifetime countdown in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.