Like most other survival games, LEGO Fortnite features a randomly generated world each time you create a new one, with different seeds, starting points, and biome layouts. It’s important that you choose the right one to load into, so here’s how to select a world in LEGO Fortnite.

Selecting Worlds in LEGO Fortnite

When you boot up Fortnite, you’ll first want to select the LEGO Mode, then click on the button in the bottom left corner of the screen to select a world.

This will bring up a menu showing you a list of your own worlds, as well as worlds that you’re a Key Holder of. All you have to do is select the world you want to load into, wait for matchmaking to commence, and you’re good to go.

It’s worth noting that if you’re a Key Holder of someone else’s world, you’ll have access to that world any time, even if the host isn’t online. This will allow you to edit and build inside their world to progress, and all your changes will be saved for the next time the host logs in.

Inputting World Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

When creating a world, you can also key in a string of digits and numbers if you want a specific seed. For instance, if you like the biome layout of another person’s world, you can use their seed to generate it for yourself.

Finally, it’s also possible to edit the parameters of your own world when creating one. You can choose to play in survival or sandbox mode, and also choose whether you’d like to deal with hunger and temperature meters to tailor the difficulty to your liking and preferences.

That's all you need to know about selecting a world in LEGO Fortnite.