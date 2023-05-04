How Many Competitive Points Do You Get Per Win in Overwatch 2? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Competitive Play grants you Competitive Points for every match you win. These points can be saved to purchase golden guns and weapons for your favorite Heroes, priced at 3000 CP each. If you’re wondering how much saving you’ll have to do to unlock that satisfying gold weapon for your main Hero, we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how many Competitive Points you get per win in Overwatch 2.

How Many Competitive Points Do You Get Per Win in Overwatch 2? Full Explanation

As of Overwatch 2 Season 4, players will be granted 25 Competitive Points for a win, and 5 Competitive Points for a draw. This has increased from previous seasons of the game, which rewarded players with 15 Competitive Points for a win, and 5 for a draw.

Season 4 has also increased the Competitive Point rewards for the lower Rank Divisions, with the new reward totals as follows:

If your end of season rank is Bronze , you will receive 300 Competitive Points. (Previously 65)

, you will receive 300 Competitive Points. (Previously 65) If your end of season rank is Silver , you will receive 450 Competitive Points. (Previously 125)

, you will receive 450 Competitive Points. (Previously 125) If your end of season rank is Gold , you will receive 600 Competitive Points. (Previously 250)

, you will receive 600 Competitive Points. (Previously 250) If your end of season rank is Platinum , you will receive 800 Competitive Points. (Previously 500)

, you will receive 800 Competitive Points. (Previously 500) If your end of season rank is Diamond , you will receive 1000 Competitive Points. (Previously 750)

, you will receive 1000 Competitive Points. (Previously 750) If your end of season rank is Masters , you will receive 1200 Competitive Points. (Previously 1250)

, you will receive 1200 Competitive Points. (Previously 1250) If your end of season rank is Grand Masters, you will receive 1500 Competitive Points. (Previously 1750)

This helps round out the rewards better and makes Competitive Play enjoyable for all ranks. Previously, it had felt overwhelming to many players that they would have to grind for multiple seasons to have enough CP for one golden weapon of choice. In contrast, Grand Masters players could have a new golden weapon after a single Competitive Season.

That’s everything you need to know about how many Competitive Points you get per win in Overwatch 2. For more helpful lists, gameplay guides, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to cover your favorite Heroes, Villains, maps, and more, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below.

