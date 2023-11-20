How Long Persona 5 Tactica Takes to Beat

Persona 5 Tactica is one of several spin-off games based on the popular original title. If you want to pick up this game, you should read this handy guide to find out its gameplay length.

Persona 5 Tactica Gameplay Length

Like other Persona 5 spin-off titles, Persona 5 Tactica is much shorter than the original, and it may take you between 30 and 40 hours to reach the end credit. Some players have even reported that they managed to complete the game within 25 hours.

As usual, each player’s gameplay time will depend on their familiarity with the genre and their chosen difficulty. If you select the easiest difficulty level, it won’t be surprising that you breeze through numerous levels. On the other hand, picking harder difficulties may grant you some extra playtime as you struggle through the challenges the game presents.

I highly recommend taking your time and not only focusing on the next main mission. You can try completing various Quests that pop up and watch new Party Talks to get a better understanding of the world and the new characters.

Besides increasing your gameplay time, you can also obtain various rewards, such as EXP, GP, and special Personas. You can even attempt to get three stars for all stages you encounter. If you fail an objective in a mission, you can replay previous stages from the Hideout option.

Although some players may be disappointed by the shorter playtime, 30 to 40 hours is a standard for a tactical RPG game. Considering the fact that the game also lacks the social bond and romance feature that appear in other Persona titles, it is unsurprising the game can be completed in a much shorter time.

Persona 5 Tactica Main Mission List

Persona 5 Tactica consists of four Kingdoms with 52 main missions. Here is the full list:

Kingdom 1 – 22 main missions Mission 1: Phantom Thieves Strike Again Mission 2: Unknown Assailants Mission 3: A Brainwashed Skull Mission 4: The Mysterious Girl Mission 5: Rampart Infiltration Mission 6: Attack from on High Mission 7: In the Prison Mission 8: Signal the Counterattack Mission 9: Armory Raid Mission 10: Deep in the Armory Mission 11: Beauty and Brawn Mission 12: To the Castle Mission 13: Cake, Marie, Fiance Mission 14: A Bitter Retreat Mission 15: Rescuing Rebel Corps Mission 16: Her Crusade Mission 17: Detention Facility Mission 18: A Perfect Plan Mission 19: Assault on Marie’s Castle Mission 20: Reception Hall Rumble Mission 21: Break through the Barricade Mission 22: Defeat Marie

Kingdom 2 – 11 main missions Mission 23: A Wanted Criminal Mission 24: Might Doesn’t Make Right Mission 25: Double Pincer Attack: March II Mission 26: Wipe out the Aizen Squad Mission 27: Garrison Liberation Mission 1 Mission 28: Garrison Liberation Mission 2 Mission 29: Battle of Yoshiki’s Castle Mission 30: Seeking a Safe Route Mission 31: Amusement Park of Trauma Mission 32: No Love in the Labor Mission 33: Defeat Yoshiki

Kingdom 3 – 9 main missions Mission 34: The Hell Beyond Mission 35: Key to the Past- Courtyard Mission 36: Key to the Past- Cafeteria Mission 37: Key to the Past- Faculty Room Mission 38: Key to the Past- Rooftop Mission 39: The Mechanical Nakabachi Mission 40: The Transformed Rebel Club Mission 41: Defeat Shadow Toshiro Mission 42: Beat Erina Natsuhara

Kingdom 4 – 10 main missions Mission 43: Path of God- A Mission 44: Path of God- S Mission 45: Defeat Marie Mission 46: Path of God- Y Mission 47: Path of God- L Mission 48: Defeat Yoshiki Mission 49: Path of God- U Mission 50: Path of God- M Mission 51: Defeat Erina Natsuhara Mission 52: Defeat Salmael



That’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat Persona 5 Tactica. For more related content, I recommend you read our guides on how to level up fast and how to make money.