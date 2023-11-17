Persona 5 Tactica uses GP (Growth Points) as a reward and these points are really important to upgrade your individual character skills. There are a few ways to increase your GP in Persona 5 Tactica so read on to find out how to get GP fast in Persona 5 Tactica!

How to Get Growth Points in Persona 5 Tactica

You need to collect Growth Points (GP) to level up your skills in Persona 5 Tactica. Each character gets their own GP to spend on levelling up skills in their skill tree. Each skill costs between five and 30 GP, depending on the level.

The first and main way to gain Growth Points is by battling Marie’s Legionnaires and clearing stages through the main story. GP is earned when you use characters to fight enemies and successfully use their skills to clear each stage. At the end of each stage you get to see how much GP each character gained where it says ‘Rewards’. Only characters fighting in that stage will gain GP for using their skills and successfully fighting off the Legionnaires.

Another way to gain extra GP is to complete quests. Quests will arrive when you clear sections of the main story so as you progress through the main stages you will see new quests appear. Clear each quest successfully to gain extra GP for any character used in the quest. You can see how many Growth Points each Phantom Thief gained by each character at the end of the quest in the ‘Rewards’ section.

The final way of gaining Growth Points that some players may miss is speaking to the other characters in the Hideout. When you are in the cafe, you can see a section that says “Talk to Party”. If there is an exclamation point, that means there are new things to talk about! Every time you interact with the other characters you get two Growth Points for each of them.

If you do each of these things you will gain GP fast in Persona 5 Tactica! For more hints and tips check out the guides below.