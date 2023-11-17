How to Increase Phantom Thieves Level Fast in Persona 5 Tactica

In this guide, we’ll help you increase Phantom Thieves level fast in Persona 5 Tactica so you can stylishly conquer the many battles.

Some battles in Persona 5 Tactica can be tricky to overcome. Thankfully, the game gives players plenty of ways to overcome its more challenging moments. Increasing one’s level remains an integral way to improve chances out on the battlefield, but it works a bit differently this time around. Instead of each party member having a separate level, the group as a whole shares experience with an overarching Phantom Thieves level.

Raise Phantom Thieves Level Fast in Persona 5 Tactica

If you’re steamrolling through the game with ease, you may not feel a need to go out of your way to grind levels. However, there is a particular benefit that applies to newbies and experts alike, and that’s fusing high-level sub-Personas.

In order to experience the most powerful sub-Personas in the game, you’ll need to be the corresponding Phantom Thieves level. The highest-level sub-Personas in the game are in the 90s, requiring alternate methods of leveling up to acquire. And those methods are exactly what this guide will cover.

Replaying Missions

Replaying Missions may sound like an unnecessary chore, but it’s the most basic way to level up your Phantom Thieves level. It’s also the only way to level it up early in the game, aside from going through the main story or doing the Quests. Thankfully, previous Missions can be completed surprisingly quickly.

Being at a higher level while already knowing the Missions makes replaying them pretty breezy. To speed things up during battles further, press the fast-forward button (R1) on enemy turns. You’ll get additional experience and money by completing the three Award conditions.

Fusing Tam Lin

The next best way to level up Phantom Thieves level fast is to have a passive skill that boosts experience rate. There are a couple of sub-Personas in the game that have this unique passive skill, but you won’t encounter any of them until you’re already at level 32.

Tam Lin is the first sub-Persona in the game that comes with the passive experience boost skill called Efficiency Afficianato. The catch? Tam Lin can only be obtained through Special Fusion. You won’t unlock Special Fusion until the end of the first Kingdom, and can’t get Tam Lin until you’re level 32.

Special Fusion requires three sub-Personas as materials. But don’t worry, if you have any of the required Personas in your compendium, you can automatically buy them using money without even exiting the Special Fusion screen.

Tam Lim requires a level 2 Cait Sith, level 16 High Pixie, and level 19 Leanan Sidhe in order to fuse. Once you successfully fuse Tam Lin, equip it to a party member. The party member equipped with Tam Lin must be active in a battle in order to gain the experience boost from Tam Lin’s Efficiency Afficianato skill. If you want a higher-level Persona than Tam Lin but still want the experience boost skill, you can fuse Tam Lin with another Persona and inherit the Efficiency Afficianato skill over to the new Persona.

Those are all the ways you can raise Phantom Thieves level fast in Persona 5 Tactica. Grinding out experience is useful and even necessary for acquiring the most powerful sub-Personas in the game. It’s also just fun to curb-stomp enemies that previously proved irksome. We have plenty of other guides covering Persona 5 Tactica, so check them out here on Twinfinite.