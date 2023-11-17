How to Clear “Stealing Classified Info” Quest in One Turn in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica has a boatload of tutorials, yet one thing it doesn’t tell you is that Quests are often more difficult than main story missions. If you’re reading this, you’re probably well aware of a particularly pesky Quest early on in the game. This guide will take you step-by-step through the second Quest in the game and go over key strategies that will take you to victory. Here’s how to clear the “Stealing Classified Info” quest in one turn in Persona 5 Tactica.

Persona 5 Tactica Stealing Classified Info Quest Guide

Step One – Party Formation

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Certain party members are typically mandatory (locked) depending on the Quest. For Persona 5 Tactica’s second Quest, Joker and Erina are locked into your party, leaving the player with four choices for the third member: Morgana, Ann, Ryuji, and Haru. Morgana is highly recommended for this Quest because of his Sweep ability that pushes enemies off platforms. It is possible to complete this Quest without Sweep, but it requires a higher movement range for the character and certain Sub-Persona AOE abilities to accomplish. For simplicity’s sake, we chose Morgana for this walkthrough.

Step Two – Erina’s First Move

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

The objective of this Quest is to get Erina to the highlighted zone within one single turn. This means you don’t need to eliminate all enemies or worry about other party members reaching the zone, only Erina. To begin, get a lay of the land and scout possible routes. Once, you’re abreast of the situation, advance Erina forward and shoot the first enemy to her left. Since the enemy doesn’t have cover, it’ll Erina will get a One-More and get to go again. Chaining One-Mores is the key to completing any stage in a single turn.

Step Three – Line Up Once-More Opportunities Using Joker

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

The overall strategy is to line up One-More opportunities using both party members on the left and right sides, and then chaining the One-Mores with Erina down the middle. Let’s focus on the right side first since the enemies here are closer to Erina than the ones on the left. Get behind the two enemy gunners using Joker and melee the one with the “Get-em!” indicator to send them both down below. It’s imperative that the party member on the right gets this One-More because they need to remove the other enemy from cover further away.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

After the two gunners get sent flying below, move Joker to the end of the platform and you’ll see a gunner in cover below. The only way to break this enemy’s cover is using the party member on the right side (Joker). Using Joker’s Eiga ability on the gunner below removes their cover but doesn’t Down them. Erina will now have the opportunity to Down this enemy for a One-More.

Step Four – Run Down the Middle With Erina

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Now we progress again with Erina. Descend down the stairs into the valley below. Erina will have a limited amount of spaces until she must stop. When you reach the space limit with Erina, shoot the enemy that Joker pushed down, the one with the “Get-em” indicator specifically.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Now that Erina has another One-More, progress further and you’ll see the gunner that Joker attacked over the barricade on the right. This enemy is now without cover but is still unreachable with Erina’s gun. Target this enemy and use Erina’s Partisan ability. This will score you yet another One-More for Erina to continue.

Step Five – Line up One-Mores With Morgana

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Now it’s Morgana’s turn. Attack the enemy on top of the rampart to allow Morgana to get a One-More. Make sure not to throw the enemy into Erina down below since this will cause her to lose her turn!

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Now that Morgana can move some extra spaces, find the final enemy behind cover further down the ramparts. You will not have enough spaces to melee this enemy, so use Morgana’s Garu ability to Sweep the enemy down below. Sweeping this final enemy below gives Erina the final opportunity for a One-More.

Step Five – Reach the End with Erina

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Now that everything is set up for Erina, shoot the enemy that Morgana used Sweep on and use the One-More to move to the finish zone.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Congrats, you’ve successfully cleared the second Quest in one turn! This is one of the biggest difficulty bumps early in the game, and mastering it provides some key strategies you’ll be using throughout the rest of the game. The key to completing missions in one turn is chaining One-Mores together through various means.

Now that you know how to clear “Stealing Classified Info” in one turn, learn about how to knock down enemies and much more with our handy Persona 5 Tactica guides.