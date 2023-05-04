How to Get & Use Language Module in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

You will encounter all kinds of shops during your journey in Honkai: Star Rail. Most of them will sell useful items like materials and consumables, but you may find a handful of seemingly worthless items. If you want to know how to get and use the Language Module in Honkai: Star Rail, this guide can give you some pointers.

How to Get Language Module in HSR

You can get the Language Module by purchasing it from Ronald, the Shopkeeper. He is located in the Administrative District, and you can reach him by teleporting to the Central Plaza Space Anchor and heading southeast.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can get the Language Module for a price of 99 Credits. Ronald will comment that he believed the item was just trash nobody wanted, but the main character will say somebody might need it.

How to Use Language Module in HSR

To use the Language Module, you must travel to Boulder Town and meet with an amateur mechanic named Fidora. She will stand beside a broken robot near the Goethe Grand Hotel Space Anchor. When you talk to her, the woman will explain that she’s trying to fix the machine but doesn’t have the necessary component.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Luckily, you have the Language Module in your bag, and you can give it to Fidora. The game will award you with a hidden achievement called “Knight in Shining Armor.” To claim your five Stellar Jades, you can access the main menu and select the Achieved option.

That is everything you need to know about how to get and use the Language Module in Honkai: Star Rail. Consider checking out other HSR articles below before you head out to purchase this item.

