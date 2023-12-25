Players living their wizarding dreams out in Hogwarts Legacy are likely familiar with the Cloak of Invisibility from the Harry Potter series. It is one of the three Deathly Hallows and it allows the person wearing it to roam around completely invisible to anyone around them. Many fans would like to get their hands on this item in-game and may be wondering how to get the Cloak of Invisibility in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are one such player, read on below to find out how for yourself.

Hogwarts Legacy Cloak of Invisibility Location

Unfortunately, while you will be able to use the Cloak of Invisibility during a quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you cannot keep it or obtain it permanently. Despite the inability to have it with you forever, you can experience what it is like to be enveloped by the cloak’s power in Niamh Fitzgerald’s trial quest.

While undertaking the Polyjuice Plot quest after reaching level 23, you will transform into Professor Black and obtain a mysterious book that will transport you to the past. It is there that you will have to find all three of the Deathly Hallows, including the Cloak of Invisibility, and defeat Death himself.

Once you start the Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial, you will find yourself in a town crawling with Death’s Shadows. You’ll have to find your way through the town without being seen since you won’t be able to use any spells except the Disillusionment Charm.

Hide behind grass fences, boxes, and other objects as you progress further. Note that if Death’s Shadows notice you, they will quickly eliminate you.

When you get close to the final area, you’ll see a glowing stone on a plateau. There you will find the Invisibility Cloak. Obtain it and you will become invisible. That will enable you to exit the area without any problems as long as you don’t make noise while passing by Death’s Shadows.

The Cloak of Invisibility will be the first of the three Deathly Hallows you come across during the quest, but you will not be able to keep it or any of the other items. They will remain in the past, but you can always make use of a handy Invisibility Potion or the Disillusionment spell.

Now that you know how to get the Cloak of Invisibility in Hogwarts Legacy, you can continue on your questing journey so that you can experience its magic for yourself. If you are interested in viewing some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head back to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.