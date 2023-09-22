How to Get the Caustic Band in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a variety of different accessories such as Rings and Amulets that you can equip your party members with to gain various perks and buffs. Among them is the Caustic Band, an uncommon ring that allows you to add extra acid damage to all weapon attacks. If you’re in search of this item and can’t figure out where to source it, then look no further. We’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Where to Find the Caustic Band in Baldur’s Gate 3, Explained

Luckily, the Caustic Band is one of the easier items to obtain in this game. You won’t need to worry about defeating some troublesome boss or scouring crates in an eerie dungeon to get your hands on this ring. Instead, all you’ll have to do is pay a visit to a Merchant named Derryth Bonecloak, who can be found in the Underdark.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Derryth Bonecloak can be tracked down within the Underdark’s Myconid Village, where she can be found stressing over the disappearance of Baelen. In case you’re having trouble locating her, we’ve included a map screenshot below, where her exact location is indicated by the Merchant marker.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To obtain the Caustic Band from Derryth, all you need to do is walk up to her, initiate a conversation, and then select show me your wares. This will open the shopkeeper’s menu, where you can obtain the Caustic Band by purchasing it for Gold or exchanging goods. Easy as that!

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Caustic Band in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you know where you can pick up this item to add some extra acid damage to your attacks, why not check out our guide for all Legendary Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3? These are some of the most powerful weapons in the game, so they can surely add immense value to your character builds.