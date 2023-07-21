How to Download Stardew Valley with Apple Arcade on iOS Devices

If you’re trying to download the game through the service and you’re not sure where to go, here’s how to download Stardew Valley using Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade allows Apple users to play over 200 games on their iOS devices, whether it be an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. On July 21, Apple added one of the most popular farming simulators on the market, Stardew Valley. Fans of Stardew were already able to play it for $4.99 on mobile devices, but if you were already paying $4.99 a month for your Apple Arcade subscription, it’s good news that the game is now available for no extra cost.

How Do You Use Apple Arcade to Play Stardew Valley?

You can play Stardew using Apple Arcade by simply going into the App Store and going to the Arcade tab. If you don’t have an active subscription, you can start a free trial for a month after which you can pay $4.99 per month to continue it. That way, you can play the game for a while before committing to spending the full cost on it if it’s not your cup of tea.

From there, you can look for Stardew in the list of games or search for it, click on its page and choose Get. The game will start downloading after that and you can get right into your new farm. Luckily, the controls for Stardew on mobile are easily customizable between a bunch of control styles, so you can play around with them until you find the right fit.

That’s it for how to play Stardew Valley on iOS devices through Apple Arcade. There’s plenty to do in the game to keep yourself busy, but if you find yourself stuck or in need of help while you’re playing, you can check back here for tips on fishing, farming or anything in between.