How to Complete Honkai: Star Rail Rarely Affectionate (Part 2) Quest

Once you remove the threat from the Stellaron in Jarilo-VI, you will be swamped by various new side quests in Belobog. Among them is the “Rarely Affectionate” mission, where you can help Clara fix the strange robot, Pascal. If you need help completing this companion quest, here’s a guide for the “Rarely Affectionate (Part 2)” mission in Honkai: Star Rail.

HSR Rarely Affectionate (Part 2) Quest Guide

You can start the “Rarely Affectionate (Part 2)” companion quest by completing the first part and receiving a message from Clara. If you somehow do not receive the message despite waiting for a day, you can try returning to the Parlor Car to trigger the event.

When you arrive at the Robot Settlement, the girl will ask you to help her find more parts for the mysterious robot, which has been named Pascal. You will need to take the elevator and head east until you find a Direwolf Automaton.

Unsurprisingly, the machine will become aggressive, and you must defeat it to gain its parts. Afterward, you can return to Svarog and install the new shell to Pascal.

Although the robot is more compatible with the Direwolf Automaton’s parts, it suddenly flees from the group. The machine will be running toward the abandoned Rivet Town, and you can teleport to the Entrance Space Anchor to locate it.

During your absence, Pascal will encounter another robot who deems the machine a threat and proceeds to attack it. You arrive just in time to stop the Automaton Grizzly, but it has also seen you as an enemy due to your hostility.

Once you defeat the robot, Clara will move Pascal’s core into the Automaton Grizzly’s shell. Pascal will run off to the Tempering Workshop, and this will be the place where you can piece together the story of this mysterious machine. Clara will ask Pascal to stay put in the Rivet Town, and the two of you will return to the Robot Settlement to speak with Svarog.

Should You Side With Svarog or Clara in HSR Rarely Affectionate (Part 2) Quest?

Svarog and Clara will come into disagreements as to what they should do with Pascal. Svarog believes that reformatting Pascal is the safest course of action, but Clara wants to install a “lock” in the robot’s core to prevent it from hurting others. Since the two people cannot agree with each other, they decide to put their trust in the main character, and you can now decide the fate of Pascal.

Siding With Svarog

If you believe Svarog is correct, you can talk to Clara and convince her. Although Svarog’s plan can remove Pascal’s corrupted data, it will also erase its emotional intelligence. Clara will stay beside the robot during its last moment, and you will unlock the “For a Breath I Tarry” achievement.

After the server resets, you will also get the “Wish You Were Here” side quest. Even though Pascal has become a regular robot, other machines in the network will show positive reactions toward Clara and the Trailblazer.

Siding With Clara

If you side with Clara, Svarog will install the “lock” in Pascal’s core, and you will receive the “The Lifecycle of Software Objects” achievement. The robot will be offline for one day, and you must wait for a server reset to get the “No One Is Answering” side quest.

Clara will be waiting for you at the Tempering Workshop with Pascal, and she will give you updates about its condition. You will also obtain the Flower Made From Scrap Iron from the robot.

Do note that you can also get the item when siding with Svarog by visiting the Tempering Workshop after completing the “Wish You Were Here” side quest. You must return to the log-in screen and then open the game again, and Clara will inform you the robots have left you a gift.

That is the end of our guide for the “Rarely Affectionate (Part 2)” companion quest in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to help Clara and Pascal, consider checking out other HSR articles on Twinfinite.

