House Flipper 2: The Best Perks You’ll Want to Unlock First

House Flipper 2’s unlockable perks ultimately let you do the title of the game faster and more efficiently. So, we put together a list to show you the best perks you will want from within each category! Here are the best perks you’ll want to unlock first in House Flipper 2.

Cleaning: Cleaning Spray

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

If you thought you weren’t going to be doing as much cleaning as anything else in House Flipper 2, you may be mistaken. You’re going to be doing a lot of cleaning, and it is one of the least engaging activities by far. So, for your first perk, I would recommend the cleaning spray. This will give you the spray bottle which has an obvious use. However, the benefit is that you will clean much faster every time you use this.

The Cleaning Spray perk also unlocks subsequent perks that increase the size of the spray and how often you can spray. Time is money, and this saves a lot of it.

Collecting Trash: Nothing Goes to Waste

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

You might be tempted to choose the perks that increase your trash bag size. This isn’t a bad call as that means less trips to the trash can outside or bags out the window. That said, the perk, Nothing Goes to Waste, allows you to both collect trash and sell things at the same time. This is important because time is money in a game like House Flipper 2. So, if you can do two functions win one, why wouldn’t you? You even get the full value of the items you “sell” while collecting trash—win/win.

Painting: Roller of Tomorrow

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

Painting can certainly be a time-consuming venture when the walls you want to spruce up are 10 or 20 feet in length. This is where Roller of Tomorrow comes into play as the perk allows your roller brush to extend by one block’s worth of coverage on each side. The amount of time the extra coverage that this brush allows you when it comes to painting can’t be overstated. Especially when even at this extended size you can still fit the brush in smaller nooks and crannies.

You can easily press a button and its size immediately reduces for when finagling the larger brush into smaller areas doesn’t always work out. Roller of Tomorrow also unlocks the subsequent perk “Freestyle,” which lets you paint without setting up a painting area, saving you even more time!

Surface Finishes: Make it Big

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

Tired of placing new surfaces block by block, or in small chunks? Then you are certainly going to want this perk. Because, like the Roller of Tomorrow, it extends the amount of surface blocks you can place at any given time. This is very handy and works surprisingly well in scenarios where you need to, say, resurface an L-shaped area. This perk will simply fill in that entire shape without changing other surfaces if they are already the same as what you’re putting down.

While it is nice to have the other perks that let you carry more tiles and panels at once, this multiplies how fast you finish resurfacing something.

Demolishing: Big Bang

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

Tearing down walls in House Flipper 2 can be a lot of fun, but like with most other gameplay elements, it can take some time. And that’s why my perk recommendation is Big Bang, because you destroy more blocks in one swing. In that way, it’s like the reverse of Roller of Tomorrow or Make it Big, it just saves you time. On top of that, its follow up perk “Quick and Strong” charges your strong hit that much faster.

Flipping houses doesn’t have to take hours or days if you first focus on acquiring perks like Big Bang.

Building: Racing Trowel

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

It’s obviously fun to watch the bricks being placed and the mortar slathered on top, but it doesn’t have to take so long. That’s where the Racing Trowel perk comes into play, because while building, the mortar placement speed is greatly increased. Not only that, but its subsequent perks are just as powerful. The next perk, “Perfect Duo,” lays bricks already applied with mortar, cutting out that whole secondary process completely.

Even better is the last perk of the three perks tied together. Called “Brick by Brick,” this perk actually increases your engagement with the activity because the speed of enacting a wall is increased if you aim at it. Just don’t complain online that building walls in House Flipper 2 is too slow or else you’ll be met with “skill issue” comments.

Flipper Tool: Like Two Drops of Water

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

You don’t actually get a choice of perks when it comes to the Flipper Tool. Nevertheless, the first per here allows you to duplicate items. This may not mean much when you’re already in the process of buying items. However, if you leave that screen and eventually return to an item you want more of, it becomes much easier to simply duplicate it via a radial menu option than it is to search the store again via its several menus and options.

Like most other perks on this list, this one and its subsequent perks exist to help you save time and energy when building or selling the perfect home.

Flipper Skills: Eye for Detail

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

When it comes to your Flipper skills, you’re going to want Eye for Detail and its follow up perk, “Laser Focus.” This is because Eye for Detail extends the amount of time that your flipper sense (the sense that lights up things yellow that you need to sell, clean, throw away, paint, etc.) stays active. This is important because knowing what you need to engage with is a crucial part of fulfilling quests in the game’s story mode.

Having these interactable elements shine yellow for longer simply makes them faster and easier to find. Likewise, its follow up perk, Laser Focus, extends the length of time said objectives will shine yellow even longer — which has been crucial for me in those moments where I can’t find that last damn stain to clean that was hiding underneath the kitchen table!

Selling Houses: Tough Negotiator

Image Source: Frozen District, PlayWay S.A. via Twinfinite

Selling houses in House Flipper 2 is initially somewhat of a gamble. You never really know if the renovations (that are certainly adding up $$ wise) are going to help you earn more of a profit compared to simply gutting the house and cleaning it. This is where the Tough Negotiator perk comes into play. It essentially guarantees a 15-25% increase in the amount of profit you may receive from an offer. More money, less problems, at least in this regard.

Likewise, its follow-up perk, “Business Shark,” increases the profit further by another 15-25%. I found these two perks more impactful compared to having more potential customers, because the added buyers weren’t always guaranteed to offer more money than the one default buyer you always end up with via the Auction House.

At the end of the day, I hope the perks I’ve listed here make your initial experiences in House Flipper 2 a bit easier. Whether you’re on PC or eventually on consoles, these initial perk selections should make your experience much more efficient!