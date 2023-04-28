Honkai Star Rail Memory Bubbles Explained: What They Are & Their Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse

The Herta Space Station is basically your starting zone, where you can learn the basic mechanics of Honkai: Star Rail. Although you may be eager to move on to the next area and continue your journey, there is a lot of interesting stuff in the space station. One great example is the Memory Bubbles that you can find scattered in various zones. If you want to know what the Memory Bubbles are in Honkai: Star Rail, this guide can explain everything about them in detail and even tell you their exact locations.

What Are Memory Bubbles in HSR?

The Memory Bubbles are magical objects that contain snapshots of past events. You won’t be able to interact with them initially, and you will need to talk to Herta first. There are several Herta dolls standing around in the space station, but the easiest one to locate can be found near the Simulated Universe entrance.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like a ruthless CEO, Herta will force you to sign a non-disclosure agreement before allowing you to mess with the Memory Bubbles. You can easily agree since she only wants you to keep the information you learn to yourself. Once you have Herta’s permission, you can look into past events inside the Memory Bubbles, and you will even receive 1,000 Credits each time you finish viewing.

All Memory Bubbles Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are more than a dozen of Memory Bubbles that you can discover in the Herta Space Station. Here are all of their locations:

Master Control Zone Memory Bubbles Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

There are five Memory Bubbles that you can find in the Master Control Zone.

Betrayal: Behind Hinkel at the Watcher Zone.

Family: Besides a stair near Asta’s spot.

Leisure Times: At the corner of a passage, in front of a potted plant.

Aeons: In front of Herta’s Office.

Splendid Planet: Floating before a metal cart.

Base Zone Memory Bubbles Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can find four Memory Bubbles in the Base Zone. Two of them will be on the second floor, while the rest are on the first floor. Here is the list:

Fall of Logic: Inside the northeast chamber, where you can find one of the keycards for the Triple Authentication Room.

Gripped Hands: On top of a medical device in the medical room on the second floor.

The Atonement: Besides a stack of boxes on the second floor.

Pure Faith: Floating near the entrance to another zone.

Storage Zone First Floor Memory Bubbles Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The next Memory Bubbles are located on the first and second floors of the Storage Zone. You can find three on the first floor, and here are their locations:

End of the Feast: Inside the northeast containment chamber.

Beating of Wings: In front of the Space Elevator.

The Road Home: Inside the control room.

Storage Zone Second Floor Memory Bubbles Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can also get three Memory Bubbles from the second floor.

Voyeurism: On top of a steel shelf.

Total Evaporation: At the end of a hallway, near a potted plant.

A Sneaky Love: On the edge of the platform that can be reached using the Space Elevator.

Supply Zone Memory Bubbles Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can discover the last five Memory Bubbles in the Supply Zone. Here are their positions:

Digestion: On the train platform.

Unable to Communicate: Besides the Railway Platform Space Anchor.

Calcification: Near the Spare Parts Warehouse Space Anchor.

Cute Pet: On top of a railing.

Feast on a Buffet: Inside the server room.

That is everything you need to know about the Memory Bubbles in Honkai: Star Rail. Before heading out to find all of these mysterious objects, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts