How to Fix Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Error Code 9

Need some help to fix Honkai Star Rail error code 9? The new 2.0 expansion has just arrived, adding in a new area called Penacony and plenty more quests to dive into. If you’re trying to play the game but face error code 9, we’re here to help you fix it.

How to Fix Error Code 9 in Honkai Star Rail

Image Source: Hoyoverse

To fix error code 9 in Honkai Star Rail, your best option is to clear the game’s cache.

Unfortunately, Hoyoverse has yet to make any official statement on the existence of error code 9. Users who’ve played since the 2.0 expansion arrived have increasingly reported facing this specific error, so it’s bound to be addressed properly via a hotfix soon.

Until then, your only option is to clear the game’s cache to try and stabilize the situation. This is how to do it:

Go to your mobile device or PC’s settings menu, and locate App Settings.

Select Honkai Star Rail.

Select the Clear Date and Clear Cache options.

Fully shut down the game on your multitasking, then load back in.

Until a proper hotfix emerges for error code 9 in Honkai Star Rail, all you can do is try to flush the game files of any bugs that may be causing it. The alternative here is to fully delete the game and download it again. Your save data will be safe in Hoyoverse’s servers, so there’s no harm in this hard reset.

If all of these options fail, you’ll have to sit tight until a new patch arrives. We recommend keeping an eye on the Honkai Star Rail X page, as well as its Discord server. Once a fix lands, this is where you’ll be notified first.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out all Honkai Star Rail 2.0 banners, plus what level you need to be to access the new expansion.