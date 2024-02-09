Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Release Date & Expected Banners

The story of Penacony ends with a cliffhanger, and many players may be eager to unravel the truth behind the dreamland. For those who are curious, you can read our handy guide to find out the Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 release date and the expected banners.

Recommended Videos

Although players may be keen to know the rest of Penacony’s story, the next version will be delayed due to the Chinese New Year. Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 was meant to come out a week earlier, but it has been pushed back so that it will arrive on March 27 or 28.

Version 2.0 will be extended, but this does not mean that there will be no content for players. The Dreamjolt TV event will run from Feb 29 until March 25. There is also the Penacony Food Fest event, which will last from March 6 to 18.

All Banners in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 will feature two new five-star and one four-star characters introduced in version 2.0. Here are their details:

Acheron – Nihility – Lightning – A self-proclaimed Galaxy Ranger.

Aventurine – Preservation – Imaginary – A senior IPC Strategic Investment Department manager and one of the Ten Stonehearts.

Gallagher – Abundance – Fire – A security officer of the Bloodhound Family at Penacony and a mixologist during his spare time.

According to leaks, Gallagher will run during Aventurine’s banner in the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. There is still no info about the rerun banners that will become available alongside the new banners.

Here is the list of new characters that could come in the future versions of Honkai Star Rail according to leaks from China:

Firefly

Sam

Robin

That’s everything you need to know about the release date of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 and the expected banners. For more related content, you can check out our guide on the best build for Black Swan.