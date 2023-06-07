Image Source: Roblox

It’s hard to keep track of the sheer volume of anime-inspired experiences on Roblox, but if you’re into My Hero Academia, then Villain Inc’s latest title may be perfect for you. Blending addictive grinding, chaotic combat, plenty of quests and powerful abilities, players battle each other for world domination. For those seeking an extra boon, you may be wondering what all the Heroes Awakening codes are right now in Roblox. Worry not, as down below, we’ll reveal all. Let’s begin!

All Working Heroes Awakening Codes

These are all the active and valid codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies at the moment:

GROUP – 500 cash & two spins (you’ll need to join the developer’s Roblox group before redeeming this one)

– 500 cash & two spins (you’ll need to join the developer’s Roblox group before redeeming this one) SubToXenoTy – 1,500 cash and three spins

– 1,500 cash and three spins SRRY4SHUTDOWNS – 1,000 cash and two spins

– 1,000 cash and two spins HARELEASE – 1,500 cash and two spins

– 1,500 cash and two spins SubToShiverAway – 1,500 cash and three spins

All Expired Codes

Right now, there are currently no inactive or invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Luckily, it’s really easy to redeem codes in Heroes Awakening. If you’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

Boot up Heroes Awakening on Roblox.

Once you’ve loaded into the game, at the customisation screen, tap on the ‘Enter Code Below’ icon.

In the text box, copy and paste a code from the list above and hit ‘Enter’.

The boosts or items will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you’re already in-game and you’re wondering how to input codes, simply visit the Character Customisation NPC called Char Cus (as shown in the image below):

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about all the Heroes Awakening codes in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and the latest codes for Project Slayers. Or alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

