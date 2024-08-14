Haze Piece Trello Link (August 2024)

For hardcore players of the anime-inspired Roblox game, there are few things as helpful as the Haze Piece Trello link. This comprehensive archive of all things Haze Piece will help you figure out the optimal build and orient yourself if you’re a brand-new player. Let’s dig into it!

What Is the Haze Piece Trello Link?

Click here for the Haze Piece Trello link. It was last checked as working on August 14, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the link above and you’ll instantly get full access to the board’s contents. If you plan on using it frequently and want convenient access, we’d recommend pressing the star icon on Trello to add it to your favorites. If you don’t have a Trello account, you can simply bookmark this page.

Don’t worry if the current board goes down and a new one opens up – we’ll update the link accordingly.

What Is on the Haze Piece Trello?

First off, newcomers will appreciate the initial column on the Haze Piece Trello. It has cards that list all the active codes, link to the Discord server, plus explain the controls and map. While seasoned players may not find too much use for it, this is really handy for Haze Piece novices.

Next, there are columns explaining the devil fruits, weapons, and accessories you can equip. Considering Haze Piece is based on One Piece, devil fruits augment your character’s special moves and base stats. Weapons and accessories then augment this further, changing anything from the moves you perform to your core stamina level.

After that, you can learn about the various NPCs in the game. These range from skill trainer NPCs that teach you new moves to ones that can function as spawn points across the map. Then, it details all the bosses in the game, listing their unlock requirements, spawn locations, and rewards.

On top of that, you can use other columns to learn about the various game passes, races, boats to sail, and fish you can catch. If there’s something incredibly specific you need, of course, you can just Ctrl + F to search for it directly.

