Gundam Breaker 4 Best Ranged Weapon Tier List

Gundam Breaker 4 might put an emphasis on close-range combat, but don’t discount the power of good old-fashioned gunplay. From Gattling Guns to Bazookas, here’s our tier list of the best ranged weapon in the Gundam Breaker 4.

Gundam Breaker 4 Ranged Weapon Tier List

Tier Weapon S Gattling Gun A Long Rifle, Bazooka B Machine Gun C Rifle

While ranged weapons can cause some serious damage, their best use in Gundam Breaker 4 is to extend combos, especially at a distance.

S Tier

Gattling Gun

The Gattling Gun hits fast, but not hard. It’s the ideal weapon for keeping a combo going, especially if more enemies spawn far away from your current position, letting you close the gap while peppering them with bullets. The low damage is a definite drawback, so consider pairing it with a more powerful ranged weapon – or simply equipping two to take your combo potential to the next level.

A Tier

Bazooka

Hit for hit, the Bazooka is the deadliest ranged weapon in the game, capable of taking out entire groups of enemies in a single hit. However, this comes with a significant drawback – you’ll only have enough energy for a handful of shots at any one time, and the recharge rate is slow. Since you’ll likely be spending the majority of your time up close and personal with your opponents, this isn’t always an issue, but it does hamper your combo potential. However, the pure damage alone earns it a high spot.

Long Rifle

The Long Rifle is a powerful gun that packs a punch, and you can get a decent number of shots out of it before it needs to recharge. It’s not as flashy or as specialized as some of the other options, but that just means it can fit into a variety of builds relatively easily. It doesn’t hit as hard as the Bazooka or as fast as the Gattling Gun, but it’s a great alternative to the former if you don’t like the idea of wasting all your power on one or two shots.

B Tier

Machine Gun

The machine gun is a middle step between the Gattling Gun and the Long Rifle. It doesn’t hit as fast as the former or as hard as the latter, but the rapid-fire can keep a combo going while still dealing consistent damage. It’s a decent alternative to the Gattling Gun, but the lower capacity can be an issue if you’re trying to do significant distance without losing your combo bonuses.

C Tier

Rifle

The Long Rifle’s little brother. Whereas the Long Rifle leans closer to power, this one is more focused on speed, but you’re really better off using a faster weapon if that’s a concern, and there are plenty of them available. For our money, there’s nothing this weapon does that another doesn’t do better, making it the worst ranged weapon in the game.

