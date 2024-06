Gladiator Guild Manager Tier List (June 2024)

GGM 1.0 is finally out, and there are more classes now than ever. However, even though more variety means more fun, it also makes it hard for the newer players to learn which classes are best. If you don’t want to test each unit yourself and instead want a cheat sheet on which ones are best, check out the Gladiator Guild Manager tier list we’ve sorted below.

All Gladiator Guild Manager Characters Tier List

S+ Tier GGM Classes

Pyromancer — Ranged, AoE, DPS, DoT

— Ranged, AoE, DPS, DoT Purifier — Ranged, CC, AoE, DPS, DoT

— Ranged, CC, AoE, DPS, DoT Mana Assassin — Melee, Chaser, DPS, Stealth

— Melee, Chaser, DPS, Stealth Rhino — Melee, Tank, AoE, Taunt

— Melee, Tank, AoE, Taunt Machine Gunner — Ranged, DPS

— Ranged, DPS Banshee — Ranged, Debuffer, CC

— Ranged, Debuffer, CC Dark Mage — Ranged, DPS, CC, AoE

— Ranged, DPS, CC, AoE Storm Bringer — Melee, CC, DPS, Chaser, Stealth

— Melee, CC, DPS, Chaser, Stealth Witch — Ranged, DPS, CC, Debuffer

— Ranged, DPS, CC, Debuffer Phantom Seer — Melee, CC, Chaser, DPS, AoE

— Melee, CC, Chaser, DPS, AoE Hook-Bot — Melee, Support, CC

S Tier GGM Classes

Hunter — Ranged, DPS, CC

— Ranged, DPS, CC Cleric — Melee, Tank, Support, AoE, Healer

— Melee, Tank, Support, AoE, Healer Cryomancer — Ranged, AoE, CC

— Ranged, AoE, CC Priestess — Ranged, Support, Healer, Buffer

— Ranged, Support, Healer, Buffer Necromancer — Ranged, Summoner, CC

— Ranged, Summoner, CC Afflictor — Ranged, Support, Buffer, Debuffer

— Ranged, Support, Buffer, Debuffer Skeleton Mage — Support, CC, Buffer, AoE

— Support, CC, Buffer, AoE Horn Beast — Melee, Tank, CC

— Melee, Tank, CC Drummer — Melee, Tank, AoE, Taunt

— Melee, Tank, AoE, Taunt Metal Brute — Melee, DPS

— Melee, DPS Invigorator — Ranged, Support, Buffer

A Tier GGM Classes

Witch Stork — Melee, CC, DPS

— Melee, CC, DPS Worg — Melee, Fighter, DPS, Chaser

— Melee, Fighter, DPS, Chaser Shaman — Ranged, Support, Summoner, Healer

— Ranged, Support, Summoner, Healer Warlock — Ranged, Summoner

— Ranged, Summoner Storm Dwarf — Ranged, Melee, DPS

— Ranged, Melee, DPS Executioner — Melee, DPS, AoE

— Melee, DPS, AoE Skeleton Assassin — Melee, DPS, Chaser

— Melee, DPS, Chaser Lizard — Melee, DPS, Tank, AoE

— Melee, DPS, Tank, AoE Bat — Melee, Chaser, DPS, DoT

— Melee, Chaser, DPS, DoT Venomous Mortar — Ranged, Debuffer, DoT

— Ranged, Debuffer, DoT Marauder — Melee, DPS, Tank, CC

B Tier GGM Classes

Iron Scarab — Melee, Tank

— Melee, Tank Druid — Melee, Support, Healer, CC

— Melee, Support, Healer, CC Rat — Ranged, Debuffer, DPS, DoT

— Ranged, Debuffer, DPS, DoT Brigand — Ranged, DPS, CC

— Ranged, DPS, CC Mace Wielder — Melee, DPS, CC

— Melee, DPS, CC Granny — Ranged, DPS, CC

— Ranged, DPS, CC Fence Wielder — Melee, Tank

— Melee, Tank Summoner — Ranged, Summoner

C Tier GGM Classes

Stealth Bug — Melee, Chaser

— Melee, Chaser Hobo — Melee, Debuffer, DPS, AoE, DoT

— Melee, Debuffer, DPS, AoE, DoT Ranger — Ranged, DPS

— Ranged, DPS Berserker — Melee, Fighter, DPS

— Melee, Fighter, DPS Crossbowman — Ranged, DPS

— Ranged, DPS Claw Imp — Melee, DPS, Chaser, Dodge

D Tier GGM Classes

Spearman — Melee, DPS

— Melee, DPS Guard — Melee, Tank

— Melee, Tank Rock Imp — Ranged, Melee, DPS, Dodge

— Ranged, Melee, DPS, Dodge Knight — Melee, Tank, Fighter

— Melee, Tank, Fighter Ghoul — Melee, DPS

— Melee, DPS Pitchforkman — Melee, CC

Well, that does it for our Gladiator Guild Manager tier list. Now, the only thing that’s left to do is join a tournament and see how far these units can carry you. Of course, certain units counter others, so testing them out yourself is really the only way you’ll truly become good at the game.

