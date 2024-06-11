Dark and Darker Class Tier List (June 2024)

Dark and Darker is finally F2P, and there is a huge influx of new players. Now, you might not know this, but PvP in this game is unforgiving, and if you aren’t playing the strongest classes, you’ll have one hell of a time as a newbie – I mean that in a bad way. So, to learn what the best ones are, continue to our ultimate Dark and Darker class tier list.

Dark and Darker Tier List – Best Classes

S Tier Dark and Darker Classes

Warlock — The best all-around class in DnD. It has an OP perk that lets you heal off of weapon and spell damage, making it the best for 1v1s. It also stomps the Wizard, which is a meta pick for 3v3s. It’s even good without any gear. What more do you need?

The best all-around class in DnD. It has an OP perk that lets you heal off of weapon and spell damage, making it the best for 1v1s. It also stomps the Wizard, which is a meta pick for 3v3s. It’s even good without any gear. What more do you need? Cleric — Maybe the best beginner spellcasting class. The heals make it really forgiving, and it’s also a must for 3v3s, as its heals outvalue Bard’s buffs.

A Tier Dark and Darker Classes

Wizard — Wizard is my favorite class, and you’ll see it in almost every 3v3 comp out there. However, it lacks self-sufficiency, making it reliant on team play. It’s also somewhat difficult to master compared to other classes.

Wizard is my favorite class, and you’ll see it in almost every 3v3 comp out there. However, it lacks self-sufficiency, making it reliant on team play. It’s also somewhat difficult to master compared to other classes. Bard — Universaly good across any game type and extremely easy to pick up. Your main role is to buff allies, and with a Cleric and a DPS in the team, you can be unstoppable.

Universaly good across any game type and extremely easy to pick up. Your main role is to buff allies, and with a Cleric and a DPS in the team, you can be unstoppable. Barbarian — The go-to melee DPS together with the Warlock. He doesn’t have the utility that the Warlock has, but he is much easier to play.

The go-to melee DPS together with the Warlock. He doesn’t have the utility that the Warlock has, but he is much easier to play. Druid — The newest class and quite hard to gauge. There are people who are absolutely stomping with it running three Druids, but there are some that perform worse than Rogues. It has okayish heals and can fill any role, but I don’t think it’s yet OP.

B Tier Dark and Darker Classes

Fighter — Lowest skill floor class in the game and my recommendation if you want to try out a melee DPS. However, it’s not popular amongst top players because of its simplicity and because Barbarian is straight-up better when used by someone with skill.

Lowest skill floor class in the game and my recommendation if you want to try out a melee DPS. However, it’s not popular amongst top players because of its simplicity and because Barbarian is straight-up better when used by someone with skill. Ranger — One of the best players in the world is a Ranger, and in the right hands, it can easily be an S-tier class. However, positioning and aiming are skills that will take you a long time to master, and you also need to be geared.

C Tier Dark and Darker Classes

Rogue — The weakest class in Dark and Darker, in my opinion. It can be good for normals if you’re with another Rogue and cheesing enemies, but against experienced opponents, I can’t see how you get to play.

