Ghost Trick Chapter 4 Walkthrough – All Puzzle Solutions

Whereas the third chapter of Ghost Trick takes a slower and safer turn, Chapter 4 is all about raising the stakes and challenge. Lives hang in the balance, and you’ll need to figure out how to lure a threat into the ideal area for you to dispose of them. This is definitely easier said than done though, which is why we’re here to help you along via our Ghost Trick Chapter 4 walkthrough.

How to Solve Every Puzzle in Ghost Trick Chapter 4

The entirety of Ghost Trick Chapter 4 sees you moving around the Junkyard. This includes both the section from the first chapter and the newly introduced Super’s Office you unlocked in Chapter 3.

After entering the Super’s Office via its phone, you’ll discover that Lynne has been shot through the window facing the Junkyard proper. Move toward Lynne by swiveling the Lamp on the desk to the right using its base. Then, move through the doctor’s bag and the motor to get closer to her body. You’ll then be able to properly introduce yourself, and agree to try and revive her so that she can return to her vital investigation.

How to Save Lynne

After exhausting your dialogue options with her and starting the Rewind Time segment, move to the phone by Ghost Trick jumping to the motor under the floor, the notebook Lynne hid behind the shelf, the base of the lamp, and then the phone in order. Don’t go to the restaurant, and instead move into the head of the lamp to turn it on and illuminate Lynne’s Notebook while the guard is watching.

After that, move back to the phone and trace it to go out to the Junkyard. Once there, move toward the Folding Cot by going through the umbrella, cone, sign, car door, Sissel’s corpse, the doctor’s bag, and the lamp in order. Fold the cot, and then move to the flag and then the blender.

Turn the blender on, and then move into the fan to the left of the flag. Turn the fan on, and then go into the flag to be risen up toward the spotlight. Wait for Cabanela to ride past on his bike, and jump into it once he’s in range. Then, move into the rear door of the van to make the hitman Tengo appear. When he does, raise the rear door and move into the spotlight. Shine it on him, and then move back into the rear door. Lower it down, and wait for the patrolling guard to move next to it.

Move into his night stick, and wait there until he walks next to the patrol car. Make your way into the car’s siren, and then set it off to bring both patrolling guards into the area. Drop into the night stick of the guard on the left, and then wait until he brings you to the spotlight on the far left side of the area. Once it’s in range, move into it and disable it.

From there, move back into the guard’s night stick and head into the middle spotlight once it’s in range. Turn it on, and move back into the left guard’s night stick. Wait there until he stops next to the crossing gate. Move into the gate, and then raise it so that you can reach the umbrella and then the crane. Wait until Tengo is in position under the crane, and then drop the crate it’s holding down onto him.

From there, move into the umbrella and open it to drop down into the lower level of the Junkyard. Move toward the phone, and go to the Super’s Office to complete the Chapter.

Hopefully this Ghost Trick Chapter 4 walkthrough helped you push your way further into the game. Next up is the final chapter, and we’ve got a complete Chapter 5 walkthrough to help you see out the game, too.

