Ghost Trick Chapter 3 Walkthrough – All Puzzle Solutions

While the third chapter of Ghost Trick might not be as action-packed as the likes of Chapter 2, it’s just as packed with puzzling conundrums. Not only that, but they’ll require you to take advantage of timing, positioning, and other factors in order to unlock new locations and learn more about the cast. This is all well and good, but if you’re stuck on a specific puzzle, you’re likely eager to find some help. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our full Ghost Trick Chapter 3 walkthrough.

How to Solve All Puzzles in Ghost Trick Chapter 3

The majority of Ghost Trick Chapter 3 takes place in a single location; more specifically, the apartment belonging to Emma and her daughter Amelie.

When the level starts though, you’ll still be in Lynne’s apartment without a phone you can use to jump between areas. As such, you’ll need to find a way into Emma’s apartment to use her phone. Luckily, Missile can make her attempt to bring down the apartment on him by making enough noise.

Move toward the right side of the room by activating the Donut Cart. Once you’re there, activate the Star Ornament on top of the Christmas Tree. After this is done, turn on the TV by moving into the remote on the couch and activating it.

When both are active, Missile will bark loud enough to draw Emma’s attention. She’ll then bang on the wall hard enough to knock down several items in Lynne’s apartment, including a painting. She’ll also leave her wine bottle on a table next to the wall ,which you can use to enter her apartment.

How to Reach Emma’s Phone

Move to the fallen painting using the items on the floor, and then use it to reach the wine bottle in Emma’s apartment. You’ll then say goodbye to Missile, and be introduced to Emma via a quick scene. After her dialogue is exhausted, you’ll regain control and be given access to several possessable items on the left side of the room.

Wait for a speech bubble to pop up next to her head and then press the corresponding button. She’ll comment on needing to check her dictionary, and will begin making her way toward the left side of the room. Move to the possessable point at the top of the room and you’ll find a lever for the Crawlspace. Open the Crawlspace to bring down a rat, which you can use to draw Emma’s attention toward the Dictionary on the floor.

Hit the rat toward the windmill with the dipper bird, and then fling the rat further down to the floor with the windmill. Emma will notice it, and will find her dictionary hidden under her bookshelf. She’ll then bring it back to her writing table, after which she’ll talk to Amelie for a bit.

From there, you’ll need to find a way to use a Ghost Trick to reach the phone next to Amelie’s bed.

After the scene with her daughter ends, move into the oil lamp on Emma’s desk. Extinguish it after she relights it, and after she makes a typo move into the paper ball she crumples up and throws as it’s passing you. Stay in it until it bounces off the trash can, and then move into the phone once it’s in range.

How to Reach the Super’s Office in Ghost Trick

You’ll gain the option to go to a new location, but the story won’t advance until you go to the Junkyard. Once there, move toward the car door and listen in on both the detectives and the medical examiner. After doing so, Inspector Cabanela will appear. Move toward the phone once he calls the detective at the park, and then listen in on his conversation.

When he’s done, go back to the car door and listen in on the medical examiner. He’ll present the murder weapon and set it near his feet. Move into it and examine it to trigger a gunshot. Afterward, the detectives will receive a call on the phone. Go into it, and then go to the Super’s Office to close out the chapter.

And that covers everything our Ghost Trick Chapter 3 walkthrough has to offer. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, including our walkthroughs for Chapter 4 and Chapter 5.

