Ghost Trick Chapter 2 Walkthrough – All Puzzle Solutions

The second chapter of Ghost Trick is where the game really leaves you to your own devices and ramps things up after Chapter 1. To be sure, it’s not even close to being the hardest chapter, but it does take the training wheels off and leaves you to figure out its puzzles on your own. You wouldn’t be alone if you’ve been befuddled by some of this sections challenges though, which is why we’re here to help with our Ghost Trick Chapter 2 walkthrough.

How to Solve Every Puzzle in Ghost Trick Chapter 2

Ghost Trick Chapter 2 takes place in two key locations. The first is the Luxurious Room where the crime bosses are located, while the other is the apartment shared by Lynne, her roommate Kamila, and Kamila’s dog Missile.

When the chapter starts, you’ll be in the Luxurious Room with the crime bosses. After listening to the two blue men discuss their plot, move from the phone into the file held by the old man in the chair. Examine it, and then wait until you regain control via the painting on the wall.

Move up and to your right toward the projector on the roof using the Lamp, and then activate the Projector. This will cause the Painting directly below you to spin. Right after this Ghost Trick starts, activate your Ghost Time while the possessable portion of the Painting is close to you and jump into it. After another quick scene, move to your right until you reach the control panel and activate it to bring the phone back. Move back toward the phone, and then jump to the next area after you get control back.

This will bring you to Lynne and Kamila’s apartment. Once there, you’ll find Kamila held hostage by Tengo and Missile dead on the ground. Head down toward the dog’s corpse and speak to him, after which he’ll immediately snap back to his senses and agree to help you, allowing you to rewind time.

How to Save Missile in Chapter 2

After you regain control, move to the left and up into the Umbrella. Wait until Kamila holds her headphones above the fish tank, and then activate the Umbrella’s Ghost Trick to knock them into the water. She’ll then decide against trying to use them due to their being broken, and decide to read instead without them instead.

As she goes back to the couch, she’ll pull the Donut Cart toward her. Move into it, and then activate it to roll to the right side of the room. Move up into the Star Ornament and activate it to knock down a ball ornament. Then, move into the Donut Bowl and activate it to roll a donut off to the right. Doing so will cause a pink rat to be drawn out by the donut’s scent.

As soon as this happens, move back up into the star ornament. Wait for the Santa ornament to get close enough, and then go into it. Ride it over toward the lamp, and then head down into it so you can reach the cabinet door. When Missile starts barking at the rat, move into the cabinet door and activate it to launch both under the couch. This will lure Missile and Kamila under the couch saving them both.

Where to Find the Music Box in Ghost Trick Chapter 2

After the hitman comes and leaves, move back up into the Santa decoration and move down toward Missile. After you’ve talked to him, go toward the phone by moving the donut cart to the left. Then, go into the phone and listen in on Lynne and Kamila’s conversation. Kamila will be tasked with finding Lynne’s hidden music box, but doesn’t know where it is.

To reveal it to Kamila, move back into the donut cart and move it to the right side of the room. Move up into the Santa Ornament, and make it spin faster. This will put you in range of a hidden compartment in the ceiling, which can be possessed and opened.

Move into the compartment’s latch once the ornament rotates to the left, and activate it to drop the music box down onto the Christmas tree. Drop back down into the Santa Ornament, slow it down, and move back into the Star Ornament on the Christmas Tree. Activate it to draw Kamila’s attention to the Music Box, and she’ll head out to meet Lynne after retrieving it.

Hopefully this Ghost Trick Chapter 2 walkthrough helped you push through every puzzle with ease. We’ve got guides to help you with the upcoming parts of the game as well, and you can find the dedicated walkthroughs for Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 down below.

