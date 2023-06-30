Ghost Trick Chapter 1 Walkthrough – All Puzzle Solutions

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The puzzles found in Ghost Trick are deceptively deep. Utilizing a limited set of mechanics, they offer a series of novel brain teasers that can trip you up if you haven’t mastered the tools available to you. The first chapter is no exception, and if you’re stumped by the introductory puzzles, fret not. We’ve got you covered with this Ghost Trick Chapter 1 walkthrough.

How to Solve Every Puzzle in Ghost Trick Chapter 1

Chapter 1 of Ghost Trick sees you tasked with clearing the game’s tutorial and saving the main character Lynne. The Puzzles are fairly straightforward, but still require you to figure out the game’s mechanics quickly.

After the Desk Lamp wakes you up and tells you to save Lynne, move into the crossing gate and raise it to distract the hitman Near-Sighted Jeego. Move up into the guitar and strum it to distract him again and allow Lynne to flee all the way to the right side of the Junkyard. This won’t be enough to save her though, and she’ll be killed. Jeego will then make his way out of the area and toward a phone, kicking you down to the area’s lowest level in the process.

A short scene will then play out, after which he’ll leave and the Desk Lamp will explain that you can use another power to save Lynne properly this time. Once you regain control, move up into the Folding Cot and use your ghost trick to unfold it. Then, move into the Desk Lamp and into Lynne’s corpse. This will allow you to rewind time, during which the Desk Lamp will explain your time limit, where you start each Rewind Time puzzle, and other elements of the mechanic.

How to Save Lynne

After doing so, move into the Desk Lamp. It’ll move you up toward the mid-level of the scrapyard and within range of a mannequin. Move into the mannequin, into the tire, and then activate the tire via your Ghost Trick to roll toward the mannequin. Doing so will hit its base and cause it to stand upright.

Move back into the mannequin and then up to the fridge above it. Open it, and then close it after the blender falls out toward a flag and a fan. Move back down into the mannequin and then into the blender. Turn it on to activate its blade.

Once this is done, go into the flag, and then into the fan. Turn on the fan, and then move back into the flag. The line for the flag will get blown into the blender’s blade, causing them to become tangled. You’ll then be taken up to the top level of the scrapyard.

Move up into the handlebars of the bike and ring its bell to distract the hitman, and then pedal the bike toward him. After it stops, move into the lever to position the wrecking ball above him. From there, move down into the ladder near the handlebars and extend it to reach the wrecking ball. Then, move into the crane to drop the ball on the hitman and change Lynne’s fate.

Once you’re back in the present and regain control, move into the handlebars of the bike and shimmy down toward the umbrella. Move into the umbrella, and open it to glide down to Lynne. Listen I on her talking to herself, and then read the note she takes out of your corpse’s pocket. When she answers the phone, go into it to reach the next area.

And with that, you’ve successfully every puzzle solution in Ghost Trick Chapter 1. We’ve also got walkthroughs for the game’s other chapters, including Chapter 2 and Chapter 3. If you find yourself stumped during either section, we highly recommend giving them a look via the links down below.

