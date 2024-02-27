Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Countdown & Free Primogems

Genshin Impact version 4.4 is almost reaching its end, and players may start to look forward to the next release. Before that, you can expect to watch Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream, which will bring various new announcements and free Primogems.

The next Genshin Impact livestream will likely occur on March 1, two weeks before the possible release date of version 4.5, March 13.

Here are the livestream dates for each Genshin Impact server:

North America – March 1, 07:00 AM (UTC/GMT -5)

Europe – March 1, 01:00 PM (UTC/GMT +1)

Asia – March 1, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)

TW, HK, MO – March 1, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)

You can join the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream on the official Twitch channel. If you missed the live broadcast, you can still watch the video on the official Genshin YouTube channel. They usually upload it an hour after the Twitch livestream ends.

As usual, you should watch out for the three free Primogem codes that HoYoverse will share during the livestream. Here are the rewards you can expect:

Primogems x 300

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10

Hero’s Wit x 5

Mora x 50000

The next new 5-star character to get a showcase in the livestream could likely be Chiori. She is a Geo unit that uses twin swords as her weapon. Kirara first mentioned her on version 3.7, but Chiori finally appeared on version 4.3 as an NPC.

According to leaks, the next version will feature three rerun banners, which include Itto, Neuvillette, and Kazuha. The developer may also add two new Artifact sets and a Lynette hangout into the game.

Besides announcing upcoming banners, HoYoverse will also showcase future events that you will play in Genshin Impact version 4.5. Possible events that could be covered in the livestream include:

Alchemy Shop Simulation event

Fayz Trials event rerun

Cat Cafe event

That is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream. Twinfinite has other interesting content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as this challenging trivia quiz.