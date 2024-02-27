Category:
Guides

Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Countdown & Free Primogems

Don't miss out!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 04:33 am
Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Countdown & Free Primogems
Image Source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact version 4.4 is almost reaching its end, and players may start to look forward to the next release. Before that, you can expect to watch Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream, which will bring various new announcements and free Primogems.

Recommended Videos

Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Dates & Countdown

The next Genshin Impact livestream will likely occur on March 1, two weeks before the possible release date of version 4.5, March 13.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
2
:
1
3
:
4
6
:
2
7

Here are the livestream dates for each Genshin Impact server:

  • North America – March 1, 07:00 AM (UTC/GMT -5)
  • Europe – March 1, 01:00 PM (UTC/GMT +1)
  • Asia – March 1, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)
  • TW, HK, MO – March 1, 08:00 PM (UTC/GMT +8)

You can join the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream on the official Twitch channel. If you missed the live broadcast, you can still watch the video on the official Genshin YouTube channel. They usually upload it an hour after the Twitch livestream ends.

As usual, you should watch out for the three free Primogem codes that HoYoverse will share during the livestream. Here are the rewards you can expect:

  • Primogems x 300
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
  • Hero’s Wit x 5
  • Mora x 50000

The next new 5-star character to get a showcase in the livestream could likely be Chiori. She is a Geo unit that uses twin swords as her weapon. Kirara first mentioned her on version 3.7, but Chiori finally appeared on version 4.3 as an NPC.

According to leaks, the next version will feature three rerun banners, which include Itto, Neuvillette, and Kazuha. The developer may also add two new Artifact sets and a Lynette hangout into the game.

Besides announcing upcoming banners, HoYoverse will also showcase future events that you will play in Genshin Impact version 4.5. Possible events that could be covered in the livestream include:

  • Alchemy Shop Simulation event
  • Fayz Trials event rerun
  • Cat Cafe event

That is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream. Twinfinite has other interesting content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as this challenging trivia quiz.

related content
Read Article Top 20 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Top 10 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Top 20 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to Join a Clan in Pet Sim 99
Top clan banner in Pet Sim 99
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Join a Clan in Pet Sim 99
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (February 2024))
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (February 2024))
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Top 20 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Top 10 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Top 20 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to Join a Clan in Pet Sim 99
Top clan banner in Pet Sim 99
Category:
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Join a Clan in Pet Sim 99
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (February 2024))
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (February 2024))
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 27, 2024
Author
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.