Genshin Impact: Kirara Build Guide

It’s time to meet the newest addition to the Dendro family, Kirara. A yokai, or more specifically a nekomata, she is a courier of the Komaniya Express, delivering parcels to customers all across Teyvat. She is a sword user capable of turning herself into a cat that can be utilized in travel and battle. In this article, we will learn the best builds for Kirara.

Kirara Build in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse & Genshin Impact Wiki via Twinfinite

Let’s break it down a little. This build guide should serve as viable options for Kirara whether you want her to be a support shielder or sub-DPS.

Kirara’s Weapon

When it comes to selecting the optimal weapon for Kirara, the 5-star weapon “Key of Khaj-Nisut” shines as an exceptional choice. One of the key reasons for its suitability is its substat, which increases Kirara’s HP. As a character heavily reliant on her barrier to protect herself and her teammates, having a higher HP pool enhances the barrier’s overall effectiveness.

However, if the “Key of Khaj-Nisut” is not available, there are several 4-star weapon alternatives that can be considered. One such option is the “Sacrificial Sword,” which provides a chance to reset the cooldown of Kirara’s Elemental Skill after damaging an opponent. This ability allows her to potentially maintain a consistent uptime on her shield. In addition to the “Sacrificial Sword,” other 4-star options like the “Sapwood Blade” and the “Favonius Sword” can serve as viable substitutes.

Kirara’s Artifacts

When it comes to optimizing Kirara’s barrier, a combination of the “Vourukasha’s Glow” 2-set and the “Tenacity of the Millelith” 2-set proves to be highly effective. These 2 set both grant a significant 20% increase to HP, enhancing Kirara’s survivability and bolstering the durability of her barrier. Additionally, the “Tenacity of the Millelith” set provides valuable support by increasing her HP further, allowing her to sustain the barrier for longer periods. This combination synergizes well, reinforcing Kirara’s shield.

On the other hand, for players looking to maximize Kirara’s damage output as a sub DPS, the “Deepwood Memories” 4-set becomes a viable option. By equipping this artifact set, players can fully harness Kirara’s passive shield damage and unleash devastating elemental Dendro reactions.

Kirara’s Team Comp

The best team composition for Kirara would consist of characters that can capitalize on her support abilities and utilize Hyperbloom reactions. In a Quicken team setup, Kirara can replace Zhongli or Baizhu as a support. Additionally, she can serve as a Dendro enabler. The team should prioritize triggering Hyperbloom reactions with Kirara as a support, as she can provide protection and apply the Dendro element to support her party members. This composition allows for effective synergy between Kirara and other characters, maximizing the team’s damage output and elemental reactions.

That is everything you need to know about Kirara’s build. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below.

