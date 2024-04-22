fortnite chapter 5 season 2 cover art
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

Fortnite Update 29.30 Patch Notes & Release Time Countdown

New patch, new content!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 09:22 am

The next major patch for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is coming this week, and will bring fresh content for Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. We have everything you need to know about the Fortnite 29.30 update, including early patch notes and the official release time countdown.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Update 29.30 Release Countdown

This latest Fortnite patch will drop on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Downtime starts at 4 AM EDT / 1 AM PDT / 8 AM GMT.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
1
2
:
0
4
:
2
9

Downtime usually lasts around two hours, during which time players won’t be able to log in or play. Once the update has been rolled out the servers will be back online.

What to Expect from the Fortnite 29.30 Update

This latest update will bring Season 3 of Fortnite Festival and a new Festival Pass. Another star will be the main focus of this pass. Just as last season had the icon Lady Gaga, this season is set to be just as exciting.

Rumors suggest Billie Eilish will be the next star to take center stage in Fortnite Festival but nothing is confirmed yet. Another name swirling around the rumor mill as a potential Fortnite Festival Pass star is Taylor Swift, who has just released her album The Tortured Poets’ Department. As soon as we know more we will keep you updated.

Jonesy tying a bandana in Fortnite.
Image Source: Epic Games

According to HYPEX on X there will also be a new May Crew Pack, Star Wars content, and more:

  • Tactical Assault Rifle is due a comeback
  • Star Wars weapons, skins (including LEGO) and other cosmetics
  • Possible Fortnite and X-Men ’97 collaboration including Rocket League
  • Bug fixes including:
    • Disabled the visual indicator showing ‘First Match Loss Prevention’ in Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build
    • ‘First match protected’ displayed after switching game modes
    • Screen turns black after skipping Rocket Race trailer
    • Unexpected collisions on tracks
    • Mobile and console players experience hitches when on Discover Menu
    • Save The World issues with crosshairs, camera, and settings

That’s all we know about the Fortnite 29.30 update patch notes but we will keep you updated if we hear any more news! Until then, keep your eye on the countdown and be ready for downtime. For more Fortnite, check out all LEGO Fortnite quests and the rarest skins.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)
Roblox Push Up Battles codes - man doing push-ups in front of a background
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Apr 22, 2024
Read Article All 3 Ninjas Movies in Order
3 ninjas kids in ninja uniforms from the movie
Category: Guides
Guides
All 3 Ninjas Movies in Order
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Frostpunk 2 Story – Everything We Know So Far
Frostpunk 2 Story - What Do We Know So Far: A character watches The City grow over time.
Category: Guides
Guides
Frostpunk 2 Story – Everything We Know So Far
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)
Roblox Push Up Battles codes - man doing push-ups in front of a background
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Apr 22, 2024
Read Article All 3 Ninjas Movies in Order
3 ninjas kids in ninja uniforms from the movie
Category: Guides
Guides
All 3 Ninjas Movies in Order
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Frostpunk 2 Story – Everything We Know So Far
Frostpunk 2 Story - What Do We Know So Far: A character watches The City grow over time.
Category: Guides
Guides
Frostpunk 2 Story – Everything We Know So Far
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach Apr 22, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.