Fortnite Update 29.30 Patch Notes & Release Time Countdown

The next major patch for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is coming this week, and will bring fresh content for Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. We have everything you need to know about the Fortnite 29.30 update, including early patch notes and the official release time countdown.

This latest Fortnite patch will drop on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Downtime starts at 4 AM EDT / 1 AM PDT / 8 AM GMT.

Downtime usually lasts around two hours, during which time players won’t be able to log in or play. Once the update has been rolled out the servers will be back online.

This latest update will bring Season 3 of Fortnite Festival and a new Festival Pass. Another star will be the main focus of this pass. Just as last season had the icon Lady Gaga, this season is set to be just as exciting.

Rumors suggest Billie Eilish will be the next star to take center stage in Fortnite Festival but nothing is confirmed yet. Another name swirling around the rumor mill as a potential Fortnite Festival Pass star is Taylor Swift, who has just released her album The Tortured Poets’ Department. As soon as we know more we will keep you updated.

According to HYPEX on X there will also be a new May Crew Pack, Star Wars content, and more:

Tactical Assault Rifle is due a comeback

Star Wars weapons, skins (including LEGO) and other cosmetics

Possible Fortnite and X-Men ’97 collaboration including Rocket League

Bug fixes including: Disabled the visual indicator showing ‘First Match Loss Prevention’ in Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build ‘First match protected’ displayed after switching game modes Screen turns black after skipping Rocket Race trailer Unexpected collisions on tracks Mobile and console players experience hitches when on Discover Menu Save The World issues with crosshairs, camera, and settings



That’s all we know about the Fortnite 29.30 update patch notes but we will keep you updated if we hear any more news! Until then, keep your eye on the countdown and be ready for downtime. For more Fortnite, check out all LEGO Fortnite quests and the rarest skins.

