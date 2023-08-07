Fortnite ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ Error Explained and Fixes

Epic Games’ Fortnite has been entertaining players across the world for years now. Despite its success and the wealth of resources behind it, it’s still not immune to frustrating bugs that inhibit normal play. One is the ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ error, which has surfaced again in a big way during Chapter 4 Season 3.

What Is the Fortnite ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ Error

There’s not a known cause for the ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ error in Fortnite. However, it’s thought to be a result of certain game aspects not loading properly. As a result, players are unable to progress into matches and play as normal.

Because we don’t have an exact and obvious cause for the issue, there’s no way to avoid the problem entirely. It can affect anyone and has arisen previously. For unknown reasons, it’s back in Chapter 4 Season 3.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Fix ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ Error in Fortnite

There’s a few fixes that players have reported major success with. We’ll run through each in a list below. All are worth trying if you’re struggling to navigate the problem:

Turn off and unplug your console / PC: as it sounds, the hardest of resets can be the fix you need. Close the Fortnite application, power off your console or PC and leave it for a few minutes. Then switch it all back on and load back into Fortnite. It’s as simple as that.

as it sounds, the hardest of resets can be the fix you need. Close the Fortnite application, power off your console or PC and leave it for a few minutes. Then switch it all back on and load back into Fortnite. It’s as simple as that. Restart your game: for some, there’s not even been a need to reset the hardware and a simple closing and reopening of Fortnite has been enough to see them right.

for some, there’s not even been a need to reset the hardware and a simple closing and reopening of Fortnite has been enough to see them right. Re-verify the integrity of game files: this is another simple one. Right-click on the Fortnite application, select ‘Properties’ and then ‘Local Files’. Once there, select ‘Verify integrity of game files’. Let the computer run its test.

this is another simple one. Right-click on the Fortnite application, select ‘Properties’ and then ‘Local Files’. Once there, select ‘Verify integrity of game files’. Let the computer run its test. Uninstall and redownload Fortnite: it hasn’t had to come to this for most players but, if you’re still in the mire after trying the fixes listed above, a full re-install of Fortnite has been the key for some.

Lastly, report the problem to Epic. The devs can only minimize and eradicate issues like the ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings’ if they’re fully informed on who’s affected and why. Reporting it gives them invaluable information and lets them isolate a fix faster.

That’s everything on the ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings‘ bug in Fortnite. For everything else Epic’s building BR, have a gander at the related content.