Fortnite Festival Season 4 introduces four icons in one with Metallica taking the main stage! The new season started on June 13 and brings iconic heavy metal-inspired in-game rewards. You can unlock instruments, sprays, loading screens, and all four Metallica skins from now until August. Read on to find out how to get all Fortnite Metallica skins in Fortnite Festival Season 4.

How to Unlock Metallica Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite

Join Metallica on the Battle Stage with this season’s Festival Pass! Starting at 12 AM ET on June 13 and thrashing it out until 12 AM ET on August 16, 2024, players can unlock exclusive Metallica cosmetics by playing Fortnite Festival. Complete Festival Quests to earn Festival Points to progress in the Festival Pass and earn rewards!

All four members of the band can be unlocked in the Fortnite Festival Pass but only if you purchase the Premium Track! For 1,800 V-Bucks you can upgrade your Festival Pass and unlock James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo from Metallica.

The free Festival Pass track has some epic rewards as well. Not only that, but you will also receive Lars’ TAMA Kit and Kirk’s Gibson Les Paul along with other rewards.

If Fortnite Festival isn’t your thing but you still want to rock an iconic Metallica skin in Fortnite, then head to the Item Shop. All four band members will be there with exclusive Puppet Master outfits for James, Kirk, Lars, and Robert. These reactive fiery skins will be available as a bundle or sold separately.

