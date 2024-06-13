fortnite-festival-battle-stage metallica
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

How to Get All Fortnite Metallica Skins

Enter Sandman...
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:41 am

Fortnite Festival Season 4 introduces four icons in one with Metallica taking the main stage! The new season started on June 13 and brings iconic heavy metal-inspired in-game rewards. You can unlock instruments, sprays, loading screens, and all four Metallica skins from now until August. Read on to find out how to get all Fortnite Metallica skins in Fortnite Festival Season 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Metallica Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite

Join Metallica on the Battle Stage with this season’s Festival Pass! Starting at 12 AM ET on June 13 and thrashing it out until 12 AM ET on August 16, 2024, players can unlock exclusive Metallica cosmetics by playing Fortnite Festival. Complete Festival Quests to earn Festival Points to progress in the Festival Pass and earn rewards!

fortnite-festival-season-4-festival-pass metallica
Image Source: Epic Games

All four members of the band can be unlocked in the Fortnite Festival Pass but only if you purchase the Premium Track! For 1,800 V-Bucks you can upgrade your Festival Pass and unlock James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo from Metallica.

The free Festival Pass track has some epic rewards as well. Not only that, but you will also receive Lars’ TAMA Kit and Kirk’s Gibson Les Paul along with other rewards.

If Fortnite Festival isn’t your thing but you still want to rock an iconic Metallica skin in Fortnite, then head to the Item Shop. All four band members will be there with exclusive Puppet Master outfits for James, Kirk, Lars, and Robert. These reactive fiery skins will be available as a bundle or sold separately.

fortnite-puppet-master-metallica-outfits
Image Source: Epic Games

Next up, why not find out what skins are available in the Crew Pass? Or discover how to unlock the Magneto skin in Fortnite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Roblox Demon Blade Codes (June 2024)
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Demon Blade Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Table – All Weapon & Armor Drops
A Guardian looking across the horizon in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
A Guardian looking across the horizon in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
A Guardian looking across the horizon in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Table – All Weapon & Armor Drops
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Why is Banana Clicker Trending on Steam?
Banana clicker game yellow banana
Banana clicker game yellow banana
Banana clicker game yellow banana
Category: Guides
Guides
Why is Banana Clicker Trending on Steam?
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Demon Blade Codes (June 2024)
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Demon Blade Codes (June 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Table – All Weapon & Armor Drops
A Guardian looking across the horizon in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Table – All Weapon & Armor Drops
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Why is Banana Clicker Trending on Steam?
Banana clicker game yellow banana
Category: Guides
Guides
Why is Banana Clicker Trending on Steam?
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 13, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.