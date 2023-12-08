FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2023 – All Details & Rewards

What does the Warrior of Light want for Christmas this year!

As the holiday season and flurries of snow begin to drift in for many of us, Eorzea is thankfully about to get back into the holiday spirit once again as well. This year’s annual Starlight Celebration event has officially been announced, with all details regarding quests and rewards included.

If you’re anxious to know when and where it’s set to kick off like a jolly reindeer, here is our handy guide to the FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2023 – all details and rewards.

When Is the FFXIV Starlight Celebration & All Rewards

Image Source: Square Enix

This year’s Starlight Celebration event in Final Fantasy XIV is set to begin about a week from now on Dec 15 @ 12AM (PST), just in time for the weekend. It’ll continue until literally the last day of the year on Dec 31 @ 6:59AM (PST), and typically the Heavensturn event (FFXIV’s version of New Year’s) follows right afterward.

In terms of what to expect from 2023’s Starlight Celebration, the quest for it will start in Old Gridania at Mih Ketto’s Amphitheatre (X:10.2, Y:9.4), where many seasonal events now take place. Simply speak to the Bearded Lady NPC (yep, you read right) to pick up the Level 15 ‘Blue Starlight’ quest.

Upon completing all necessary quest objectives for the holiday event, you’ll be able to receive this year’s rewards (seen above), which include the following:

Unorthodox Saint Glamour Outfit (Level 1) Unorthodox Saint’s Cap (Head Piece) Unorthodox Saint’s Halfrobe (Body Piece) Unorthodox Saint’s Gloves (Hand Piece) Unorthodox Saint’s Bottoms (Leg Piece) Unorthodox Saint’s Longboots (Foot Piece)

(Level 1) Illuminated Topiary Chocobo (Outdoor Furnishing)

The event page also notes that “certain items” from previous Starlight Celebration events will also be available from the Starlight Supplier vendor, whom usually is within the vicinity of the Amphitheatre. So if you missed out on something from last year, you’ll have another chance to grab it.

Even better, seasonal in-game events usually coincide with a brief sale on corresponding seasonal items the MogStation store, so if you’re in need of some Christmas tree decor or one of the older holiday outfits perhaps, that will be a good chance to snag even more holiday swag.

That concludes our guide to the FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2023 – all details and rewards. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re excited to celebrate the holidays in Eorzea this year.

