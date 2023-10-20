All Saints’ Wake Returns to FFXIV With a Swish & Flick

It’s that time of year again in Final Fantasy XIV, as the All Saints’ Wake event returns to bring a touch of seasonal spookiness to the lands of Eorzea.

While the specifics of the event are still shrouded in mystery, if the key art for this year’s Halloween shenanigans is anything to go on, we’ll once again be seeing the return of Papa Gruff. What clowning around has the Scarlet Snout been up to this time?

We’ll find out when the All Saints’ Wake event returns to Final Fantasy XIV from Friday, October 27 at 1 a.m. PDT to Monday, November 13 at 7 a.m. PST.

The special event quest for 2023 is The Fright Stuff, and starts in Old Gridania at X:10.4, Y:8.4. All we know from the Lodestone’s event preview is that there’s something suspicious going on at the festive displays in the area. Players level 15 and above will be able to talk to the Adventurers’ Guide Investigator at the location to learn more.

There are two new rewards announced so far this year: a Wall-mounted Vampire Bats home decoration and an All Saints’ Charm emote.

Final Fantasy XIV’s enthusiastic interior design community will no doubt be happy to have a new season item to incorporate into their Halloween home decorations. The new emote, meanwhile, gives all Warriors of Light a magic wand to brandish. Expect plenty of Gandalf and Dumbledore cosplay at any in-game Halloween events you attend this year.

If you were hoping to get your hands on any of the season items from previous All Saints’ Wake events, you’re in luck. Some of these items will be available from The Bespectacled Peddler during the 2023 event, while others, such as the Wake Doctor’s Attire, are available now from the FFXIV Online Store.

With the Growing Light update having hit the game a few weeks ago, this event should lead us straight into the release of Patch 6.51 which is set to add the Another Aloalo Island criterion dungeon to the game.