Since the latest patch arrived in Final Fantasy XIV just a few weeks ago, one of the most popular Island items for players to produce has been the Buffalo Bean Salad. If you’re wondering what exactly goes into it, here is our handy little guide for how to make Buffalo Bean Salad in FFXIV.

When it comes to getting a good, consistent haul of islander cowries each day in Island Sanctuary, it’s of course important to know which items are the most reliable and lucrative to craft.

What Is Required to Make Buffalo Bean Salad in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Buffalo Bean Salad is a crafted item that falls under both the “Foodstuffs” and “Creature Creations” categories, and as of this writing its popularity meter is super high, ensuring a great return on Cowries.

Also, it only takes four hours to make, so you can put quite a few of them into the daily production schedules for each of your workshops. Remember that you want to alternate it with another crafted item from at least one of the same categories, in order to get your Efficiency Bonuses for even more Cowries.

On top of that, Buffalo Bean Salad only requires two ingredients: Sanctuary Milk and Island Buffalo Beans. Even better, this salad is the only recipe in the entire roster that uses the latter ingredient, so you don’t have to worry about sharing it with other projects.

However, despite the ease of the craft itself, there is a small trade-off in that both these ingredients have to be acquired in specific ways.

For Sanctuary Milk, you’ll need to have captured and placed various animals in your Pasture that regularly provide it after being fed. These animals include:

Ornery Karakul – A small, rare black sheep that regularly spawns in The Wilds area (X:22, Y:23) with the other white sheep during Fair Skies weather.

– A small, rare black sheep that regularly spawns in The Wilds area (X:22, Y:23) with the other white sheep during Fair Skies weather. Lost Lamb – Normal, small white sheep that are found in a small flock in The Wilds area (X:22, Y:23).

– Normal, small white sheep that are found in a small flock in The Wilds area (X:22, Y:23). Aurochs – Normal version of the large buffalo found in the Gentle Slope area (X:12, Y:17).

– Normal version of the large buffalo found in the Gentle Slope area (X:12, Y:17). Grand Buffalo – Rare version of the large buffalo that spawns during Cloudy weather in the Gentle Slope area (X:12, Y:17).

– Rare version of the large buffalo that spawns during Cloudy weather in the Gentle Slope area (X:12, Y:17). Island Doe – Normal version of the medium-sized antelope found in the northern section of The Wilds area (X:21, Y:19).

– Normal version of the medium-sized antelope found in the northern section of The Wilds area (X:21, Y:19). Island Nanny – Normal version of the large goat found in the Gentle Slope area (X:12, Y:17)

If you have any or all of these in your pasture, and you feed them regularly with Premium Island Greenfeed, you’ll have no problem getting a decent amount of Sanctuary Milk within a few days to a week.

As for Island Buffalo Beans, these are only grown via your garden, and you can’t purchase the seeds until you reach Rank 18, so bear that in mind. Once you hit that mark, you can buy as many as you want from the Produce Producer Mammet and plant them.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Harvest all your Buffalo Beans once they’re grown, and you’ll be ready to make some Buffalo Bean Salads to feed half of Eorzea. Simply talk to your Tactful Taskmaster Mammet by your Hideaway Cabin to organize your Workshop Agenda. Soon enough, you’ll be rolling in piles of Cowries and hitting Rank 20 so you can start doing those Felicitous Favors as well.

That concludes our guide to how to make Buffalo Bean Salad in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what items you like to make most in your Island Sanctuary workshops.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as everything you should do daily and weekly in the game.