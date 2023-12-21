The massive world of Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV is abundant in all manner of content for the game’s millions of players to engage in, and some of the rewards behind it are especially popular, particularly when it comes to character customization.

The so-called “glamour” niche of the player community is ambitiously dedicated getting every detail on a character perfectly, from the shoes right up to the hairdo. Thankfully there are a variety of options to choose from when it comes to styling those locks into full fantasy form. If you’re wondering just how many there are, here’s our handy guide for how to get all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles in FFXIV.

All Modern Aesthetics Hairstyles in FFXIV & How to Purchase Them

There are countless different hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV that players can browse while designing their character. Each playable race has their own particular set of default hairstyles, which are immediately available and require no purchase. Some are unique to a given race, while others are relatively interchangeable between multiple.

However, there are even more hairdo options that can be obtained through various methods of gameplay. Some are more rare and locked behind an alliance raid or a deep dungeon, or Island Sanctuary, while others simply can be purchased directly at various vendors in different areas. Of course, there’s also the other alternative of buying some of them from a Market Board, though they can sometimes go for hefty prices.

Whichever way you choose to go about getting your hands on the latest styles, these particular ones that aren’t available by default are known as Modern Aesthetics. Buying them gives you a voucher-type item that you then ‘Use’ from your inventory to permanently add the hairstyle to your character’s options. Simply visit any Aesthetician location (found in any Inn you stay at) to view all the ones you’ve collected (as seen above).

Below we’ve provided a list of all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles currently available in the game, how you can obtain them, and if they can be used by Viera and/or Hrothgar races. To reiterate, this only includes hairstyles that are purchased/loot dropped, not the default ones available to all characters, or those only available during former special events.

We will update this list as often as needed, when more hairstyles are added in further patches and expansions.

Hairstyle Name How to Obtain Viera/Hrothgar Compatible Eternal Bonding Ceremony of Eternal Bonding (purchased on Mog Station store) Neither Ponytails Gold Saucer – 8,000 MGP Both Adventure Gold Saucer – 14 MGP Both Curls Gold Saucer – 9,600 MGP Neither Scion Special Issue (F) Part of Minfilia’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only) Neither Pulse Part of Snow’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store) Both Scion Special Issue II (M) Part of Thancred’s Modish Attire outfit (Mog Station store; male characters only) Neither Scion Special Issue II (F) Part of Y’shtola’s Modish Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only) Neither Samsonian Locks Palace of the Dead (deep dungeon); Market Board Viera Rainmaker Gold Saucer – 5,000 MGP Both Master & Commander Part of Aymeric’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store) Neither Fashionably Feathered Mark Quartermaster Vendor at Wolves’ Den Pier (18,000 Wolf Marks) Both Styled For Hire Mark Quartermaster Vendor at Wolves’ Den Pier (18,000 Wolf Marks) Both Strife Community Events reward (annual Design Contests issued by developers) Neither Lexen-tails Gold Saucer – 50,000 MGP Viera Great Lengths Gold Saucer – 30,000 MGP Both Sharlayan Studies Part of Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store) Both Liberating Locks (F) Part of Lyse’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only) Viera Tall Tails Island Sanctuary – 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries Both Practical Ponytails Island Sanctuary – 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries Both Sharlayan Rebellion Part of Brand-new Alisaie’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store) Both A Close Shave Eureka Orthos – Bronze Sack; Market Board Both Early to Rise The Bozjan Southern Front – Delubrum Reginae dungeon; 5 Bozjan Gold Coins & 30 Bozjan Platinum Coins Both Wind Caller The Bozjan Southern Front – 150 Bozjan Clusters Viera Gyr Abanian Plait Heaven-on-High – Silver Sack; Market Board Viera Form and Function Eureka Pyros – Happy Bunny Lockbox; Market Board Viera The Bold and the Braid Old Sharlayan – Trisassant – 6 Aloalo Potsherds (Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon) Both Modern Legend The Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market Board Both Controlled Chaos The Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market Board Both Saintly Style The Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market Board Both Both Ways Zadnor Lockbox; Market Board Both Ambitious Ends Old Sharlayan – Trisassant – 6 Rokkon Potsherds (Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon) Both Battle-Ready Bobs The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (Alliance Raid; final chest loot) ; Market Board Both Scanning For Style The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (Alliance Raid; final chest loot) ; Market Board Both

That concludes our guide for how to get all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which hairstyle is your particular favorite.

