How to Get All Modern Aesthetics Hairstyles in FFXIV

Whip your hair back and forth!

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite
The massive world of Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV is abundant in all manner of content for the game’s millions of players to engage in, and some of the rewards behind it are especially popular, particularly when it comes to character customization.

The so-called “glamour” niche of the player community is ambitiously dedicated getting every detail on a character perfectly, from the shoes right up to the hairdo. Thankfully there are a variety of options to choose from when it comes to styling those locks into full fantasy form. If you’re wondering just how many there are, here’s our handy guide for how to get all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles in FFXIV.

All Modern Aesthetics Hairstyles in FFXIV & How to Purchase Them

Final Fantasy XIV how to get all purchased hairstyles
There are countless different hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV that players can browse while designing their character. Each playable race has their own particular set of default hairstyles, which are immediately available and require no purchase. Some are unique to a given race, while others are relatively interchangeable between multiple.

However, there are even more hairdo options that can be obtained through various methods of gameplay. Some are more rare and locked behind an alliance raid or a deep dungeon, or Island Sanctuary, while others simply can be purchased directly at various vendors in different areas. Of course, there’s also the other alternative of buying some of them from a Market Board, though they can sometimes go for hefty prices.

Final Fantasy XIV how to get hairstyles on the Market Board
Whichever way you choose to go about getting your hands on the latest styles, these particular ones that aren’t available by default are known as Modern Aesthetics. Buying them gives you a voucher-type item that you then ‘Use’ from your inventory to permanently add the hairstyle to your character’s options. Simply visit any Aesthetician location (found in any Inn you stay at) to view all the ones you’ve collected (as seen above).

Below we’ve provided a list of all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles currently available in the game, how you can obtain them, and if they can be used by Viera and/or Hrothgar races. To reiterate, this only includes hairstyles that are purchased/loot dropped, not the default ones available to all characters, or those only available during former special events.

We will update this list as often as needed, when more hairstyles are added in further patches and expansions.

Hairstyle NameHow to ObtainViera/Hrothgar Compatible
Eternal BondingCeremony of Eternal Bonding (purchased on Mog Station store)Neither
PonytailsGold Saucer – 8,000 MGPBoth
AdventureGold Saucer – 14 MGPBoth
CurlsGold Saucer – 9,600 MGPNeither
Scion Special Issue (F)Part of Minfilia’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only)Neither
PulsePart of Snow’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store)Both
Scion Special Issue II (M)Part of Thancred’s Modish Attire outfit (Mog Station store; male characters only)Neither
Scion Special Issue II (F)Part of Y’shtola’s Modish Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only)Neither
Samsonian LocksPalace of the Dead (deep dungeon); Market BoardViera
RainmakerGold Saucer – 5,000 MGPBoth
Master & CommanderPart of Aymeric’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store)Neither
Fashionably FeatheredMark Quartermaster Vendor at Wolves’ Den Pier (18,000 Wolf Marks)Both
Styled For HireMark Quartermaster Vendor at Wolves’ Den Pier (18,000 Wolf Marks)Both
StrifeCommunity Events reward (annual Design Contests issued by developers)Neither
Lexen-tailsGold Saucer – 50,000 MGPViera
Great LengthsGold Saucer – 30,000 MGPBoth
Sharlayan StudiesPart of Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store)Both
Liberating Locks (F)Part of Lyse’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store; female characters only)Viera
Tall TailsIsland Sanctuary – 6,000 Seafarer’s CowriesBoth
Practical PonytailsIsland Sanctuary – 6,000 Seafarer’s CowriesBoth
Sharlayan RebellionPart of Brand-new Alisaie’s Attire outfit (Mog Station store)Both
A Close ShaveEureka Orthos – Bronze Sack; Market BoardBoth
Early to RiseThe Bozjan Southern Front – Delubrum Reginae dungeon; 5 Bozjan Gold Coins & 30 Bozjan Platinum CoinsBoth
Wind Caller The Bozjan Southern Front – 150 Bozjan ClustersViera
Gyr Abanian PlaitHeaven-on-High – Silver Sack; Market BoardViera
Form and FunctionEureka Pyros – Happy Bunny Lockbox; Market BoardViera
The Bold and the BraidOld Sharlayan – Trisassant – 6 Aloalo Potsherds (Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon)Both
Modern LegendThe Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market BoardBoth
Controlled ChaosThe Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market BoardBoth
Saintly StyleThe Firmament – 1,800 Skybuilder’s Scrips; Market BoardBoth
Both WaysZadnor Lockbox; Market BoardBoth
Ambitious EndsOld Sharlayan – Trisassant – 6 Rokkon Potsherds (Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon)Both
Battle-Ready BobsThe Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (Alliance Raid; final chest loot) ; Market BoardBoth
Scanning For StyleThe Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (Alliance Raid; final chest loot) ; Market BoardBoth

That concludes our guide for how to get all Modern Aesthetics hairstyles in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which hairstyle is your particular favorite.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as everything you should do daily and weekly in the game.

