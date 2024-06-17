The Pickaxe is a melee weapon in Fallout 76 that has not been on the radar of any player until now. This is all because of a glitch that is giving players Legendary Modules upon scrapping them with double the amount if they use the Scrapper Perk. So, if you are just like me and want to hoard on Legendary Modules before the glitch gets fixed, here are the Fallout 76 Pickaxe locations.

Where to Find Pickaxe in Fallout 76

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In Fallout 76, the best location to find Pickaxes is the Tunnel of Love at the Nuka-World on Tour location in the Ash Heap region of Appalachia. Teleport to the Nuka-World on Tour and turn right, you will find the entrance to the Tunnel of Love.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Enter the tunnel and keep running straight until you reach the central area connecting the other tunnels. You will find a Pickaxe on the shelf that you can collect there.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Another Pickaxe is located in the tunnel in front of you, granted you are standing next to the shelf where you picked the first Pickaxe. Head to the tunnel and stick to the right side and on a beam, you will find the second Pickaxe.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Apart from the above location, you can also find Pickaxe in places like:

Lucky Hole Mine

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Tygart Water Treatment

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Blackwater Mine

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Glassed Caverns

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

How to Get Pickaxe Plan in Fallout 76

You can get the Plan: Pickaxe item by completing events and repeatable quests in The Forest region. If you are an old player like me, you must already have the Pickaxe plan on you.

However, at the time of writing, crafting the Pickaxe was disabled in the wake of the glitch, allowing players to obtain Legendary Modules by scrapping Pickaxes.

That concludes our guide on Fallout 76 Pickaxe locations. For more on the game, check out how to access Skyline Valley, Ticket to Revenge rifle and the current server status.

