From new gameplay elements to post-game storylines, Sins of the Flesh offers a ridiculous amount of new content for devoted cult leaders to explore. Lock your doors and grab your consoles, cult leaders, because we’ll be diving into everything included in the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb!

The Sins of the Flesh update was released on January 16th, 2024 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from Cult of the Lamb’s fan base. This massive update easily rivals Relics of the Old Faith in size and adds a metric ton of new content to the game (though the addition of sex was easily the most highly anticipated feature).

This update added new storylines, post-game content, follower forms, cult buildings, rituals, doctrines, entirely new gameplay elements, and more to Cult of the Lamb. And that’s not even the half of it!

Here’s everything that was included in the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb:

Mating and Breeding

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

You can’t have an article detailing all of the content included in the Sins of the Flesh update without including the obvious; it was called the “sex update” for a reason, after all.

Understandably, mating and breeding were the most highly anticipated features included in the Sins of the Flesh update. This addition allows players to mate and breed their followers, which has the potential to result in the production of a fertile egg.

These eggs can either be hatched into new followers (sharing a combination of traits from both parents) or cracked open for their yolks, which can be used in a variety of recipes.

The Sin System

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

In addition to Loyalty, followers can now also generate Sin, which can be used as a form of currency. Sin can be used on upgrading your Temple, removing purgatory cooldowns, building structures, mating followers, crafting clothing, making certain drinks, re-indoctrinating followers, and more!

Players can cause their followers to generate more Sin by conducting specific rituals, crafting alcoholic beverages, inviting them to mate and breed, utilizing the confession booth, and playing the Drum Circle mini-game.

Be careful though; if you cause a follower to produce more Sin at a time than it can handle all at once, then it will cause them to become damned!

Buildings and Building Upgrades

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

The Sins of the Flesh update added tons of new buildings for players to decorate their bases with. Here are all of the new buildings (and building upgrades) that this massive update added to the game:

Drinkhouse

Drinkhouse II

Leader Tent

Mating Tent

Hatchery

Hatchery II

Drum Circle

Tailor

Seed Storage

Fertilizer Storage

Janitor Station II

Empowered Shrine of Disciples

Collected Shrine of Disciples

In addition to these interactable buildings, Sins of the Flesh also added a handful of new base decorations to Cult of the Lamb.

Follower Forms

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

The new follower forms are easily some of the most exciting features of the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb. The follower forms prior to Sins of the Flesh were great and all, but they can still get boring after a while if you’ve been playing the game for a long time.

These are the new forms that your followers can take in Cult of the Lamb: Snake, Lemur, Caterpillar, Seal, Worm, Mushroomo, and Poppy (a Schnauzer).

The Worm and Poppy (the Schnauzer) can be obtained through the usual methods of collecting new forms, but the Snake, the Caterpillar, the Lemur, the Mushroomo, and the Seal will require a little extra work to obtain (no spoilers).

Hidden Lore

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

One of the best features that Sins of the Flesh added to the game is the lore. Specifically, the addition of the Lore Tablets; Lore Tablets are hidden, collectible items that can be obtained during crusades.

Once found and collected, each Tablet will grant the player more insight into the deep and complex lore of Cult of the Lamb’s twisted world. Once all 15 Lore Tablets have been collected, players will even be granted a special reward (no spoilers)!

Additionally, players can find little “Notes” hidden in resource rooms that will give them smaller, yet still appreciated bits of in-game lore.

Alcoholic Beverages

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Besides sex, the addition of alcoholic beverages was another one of the most highly anticipated features of the Sins of the Flesh update. Using the Drinkhouse, players can now craft a variety of alcoholic beverages for their followers, which will cause them to get drunk.

Once drunk, followers gain the “Befuddled” status condition, throw up everywhere, produce unique dialogue options/character animations, become more likely to break things around your base, generate more Sin, and become more prone to fighting each other, sometimes to the death.

You might think that getting your followers drunk is more trouble than it’s worth, but trust me, it’s one of the most entertaining things to do in Cult of the Lamb!

Custom Clothing and Outfits

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

The little default red robes that your followers gain when they’re indoctrinated are cute and all, but they can get super boring after a while. After all, what’s a demonic cult without a little flare?

Thanks to the Sins of the Flesh update, players can now craft all kinds of adorable robes for their followers! Similar to base decorations, these robes will require a recipe to be unlocked, which can be obtained through a variety of ways, though most notably from Berith.

Berith is a new NPC that can be encountered during crusades. This NPC will gladly trade a brand-new robe recipe for 5 gold bars, though you’ll only be able to purchase one robe recipe per visit.

More Follower Traits

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Considering all of the new features, items, and resources that Sins of the Flesh added, it isn’t surprising that the developers chose to add corresponding follower traits as well. These are all of the new follower traits in Cult of the Lamb:

Disciple Trait

Jerk Trait

Hot Tempered Trait

Royal Pooper Trait

Scared/Coward Trait

Terrified Trait

Lustful Trait

Celibate Trait

Fashionable Trait

Hedonist Trait

Ascetic Trait

Virtuous Trait

Unrepentant Trait

In addition to all of these new follower traits, a handful of new cult traits were added as well:

Doctrinal Extremist Cult Trait

Violent Extremist Cult Trait

Born of Sin Cult Trait

Blind Allegiance Cult Trait

Rituals and Doctrines

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Conducting rituals is probably one of the most entertaining things to do in Cult of the Lamb, which is why it’s so exciting every time an update adds even more to the game! The Sins of the Flesh update adds 5 new rituals and 8 new doctrines to the game.

Of course, 4 of these new doctrines will be available to unlock immediately, while the other 4 will require Forgotten Commandment stones to unlock.

Here are all 5 of the new rituals and what they do:

Discipleship – “Elevate your most loyal followers to Disciples. Disciples can help manage dissenters and more.”

– “Elevate your most loyal followers to Disciples. Disciples can help manage dissenters and more.” Rite of Lust – “Followers compete in a naughty naked dance. Select your favorite dancer to receive Sin.”

– “Followers compete in a naughty naked dance. Select your favorite dancer to receive Sin.” Rite of Wrath – “Let your followers engage in havoc and violence. Select the Wrath Leader to receive Sin.”

– “Let your followers engage in havoc and violence. Select the Wrath Leader to receive Sin.” Sinner’s Pride – “Choose a follower to take on the Sin of others. Generates Sin.”

– “Choose a follower to take on the Sin of others. Generates Sin.” Gluttony of Cannibals – “Followers feast upon a chosen follower. Generates full Sin but lose -40 Faith.” (This is unaffected by the Cannibal trait.)

– “Followers feast upon a chosen follower. Generates full Sin but lose -40 Faith.”

And last but not least, here are all 8 of the new doctrines and what they do:

Rite of Lust – Ritual Unlock “Followers compete in a naughty naked dance. Select your favorite dancer to receive Sin.”

– Ritual Unlock Rite of Wrath – Ritual Unlock “Let your followers engage in havoc and violence. Select the Wrath Leader to receive Sin.”

– Ritual Unlock Sinner’s Pride – Ritual Unlock “Choose a follower to take on the Sin of others. Generates Sin.”

– Ritual Unlock Gluttony of Cannibals – Ritual Unlock “Followers feast upon a chosen follower. Generates full Sin but lose -40 Faith.”

– Ritual Unlock Doctrinal Extremist – Trait Unlock “Choose to generate Sin from the Confession Booth instead of Loyalty.”

– Trait Unlock Violent Extremist – Trait Unlock “Chance of Sin appearing as a reward from mini-bosses.”

– Trait Unlock Born of Sin – Trait Unlock “Followers hatched in the Cult will be born with some Sin.”

– Trait Unlock Blind Allegiance – Trait Unlock “Followers hatched in the Cult will be born with a high loyalty level.”

– Trait Unlock

Sozo’s Story

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

I know I can’t be the only one who was kind of heartbroken when Sozo overdosed on Menticide Mushrooms in the Spore Grotto. Like, yeah he was a wacky dude who neglected/terrorized his Mushroomo followers most of the time, but like… he was kind of a fungi! (I’m so sorry)

Anyway, you don’t have to be heartbroken over Sozo’s untimely death any longer, because Sins of the Flesh allows players to revive him!

All you have to do is go to the Spore Grotto, pick the weird mushroom growing out of Sozo’s corpse’s head, plant it in your farm, and wait. After a day or two, Sozo will be born again, right out of your soil! This will kickstart a series of story quests called “Sozo’s Story”.

Resources and Items

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Understandably, Sins of the Flesh had to add new resources and items to go with all of the other changes that it implemented, from food ingredients to craft supplies!

Here are all the new resources and items that this update added:

Grapes

Hops

Yolks

Silk Thread

Cotton

Misc.

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

There are plenty of other small/minor changes that this update implemented that didn’t quite deserve a whole category of their own:

New Tarot Cards

Temple Upgrades and 4 New Aesthetics Aesthetics of Humility, Aesthetics of Nature, Aesthetics of Bone, and Aesthetics of the Gilded.

New Weapon – Blunderbuss

Fertilizer Variations Rainbow Fertilizer, Gold Fertilizer, Devoted Fertilizer, Glowing Fertilizer, Massive Fertilizer.

Baby Followers Hatch From Eggs

Followers’ Levels Are Now Capped at Level 10

Followers Can Now Fight Each Other at Will

New Food Recipe – Egg Meal Eating the Egg Meal will cause an Elderly follower to become young again.

Trap Scarecrows Now Give More Than Just One Meat

Followers Now Level Up Automatically After Sermons and Rituals

New Resource Rooms

Everytime The Player Cleans Up Vomit/Poop Around the Base, Their Mop Will Increase in Level, Resulting in Faster Cleaning Speeds

Dissented Followers That Left the Cult Can Now Show Up in Dungeons and Attack The Player

Rebuilding Structures Mini-Game

A New “Poop Pet” Poop Pets are tiny poops with legs that follow your followers around like little pets. They can only be obtained by cleaning up poop from a follower with a poop follower form.

6 New Achievements

You Can Now Hide Necklaces on Followers

You Can Now Take Necklaces Off of Followers and Give Them New Ones

You Can Now Assign Outfits and Necklaces to Newly-Indoctrinated Followers at the Indoctrination Screen.

Followers Can Break Structures Around the Base.

New Follower Status Conditions Befuddled Injured



Image Source: Massive Monster/Devolver Digital via YouTube

These are the official patch notes released by Cult of the Lamb’s developers for the Sins of the Flesh update:

New Features:

Added a new weapon – the Blunderbuss! Lamb goes pew pew.

Added 6 new Achievements.

Eggs – Followers can be hatched from eggs! Golden eggs will grant special skins.

New Resources have been added. These include Grapes, Hops, Cotton, Silk Thread, and Yolk.

Extra Resource rooms

New Follower skins – Lemur, Caterpillar, Seal, Snake, Worm.

Extension of the Sozo questline

Sin Doctrine category (4 new choices, 8 new Doctrines)

Auto levelling up followers after sermons and rituals.

Rebuilding structures mini game.

Shop room inside the dungeon with an NPC (Berith) that sells unique clothing.

Re-indoctrination option on the indoctrination podium.

Outfit and necklace assigning option on the indoctrination screen.

Disciple ritual that turns level 10 followers into Disciples.

Followers will now fight with one another, causing injuries and sometimes death.

The Sin System:

Followers generate sin which can be used as a new currency! Sin can be generated from specific Sin rituals and buildings. Spend it on upgrading the Temple, removing the cooldown on purgatory, re-indoctrinating followers and building structures.

New Rituals:

Rite of Lust – Followers will dance in their birthday suits around the shrine. Choose your favorite Follower to become the Mayflower Leader for half a day! This Follower will generate Sin. Followers will not work for half a day, instead they will prance around naked.

Rite of Wrath – Followers will cause havoc on the base! Choose a follower to become the Wrath Leader. This follower will generate Sin.

Gluttony of Cannibals – Choose a follower to be consumed by others. This will generate Sin.

Sinner’s Pride – Choose a follower to absorb the Sin of all followers.

Discipleship – Choose a level 10 follower to become a Disciple, in your inner circle of true believers.

Buildings:

Drinkhouse – Craft drinks at the drinkhouse for your followers. Once a follower consumes their delicious little treat beverage, they will generate Sin. There is also chance to become Befuddled. They may need a little tactical spew to keep the festivities going.

Drinkhouse Level 2 – Queue more drinks.

Mating Tent – You asked for it! When two Followers love each other very much, they may enter the tent, and find an egg afterwards…

Hatchery – Place eggs in the Hatchery to make them hatch. What will come out?

Drum Circle – Play a drum circle mini game for a chosen follower to generate Sin.

Tailor building to craft and assign clothing to followers.

Bigger silo storage buildings for fertilizer and seeds.

Janitor station 2 building.

Seed Storage – Followers will collect seeds from this building and deposit them into Seed Silo’s.

Fertilizer Storage – Followers will collect fertilizer from this building and deposit them into Fertilizer Silo’s.

Disciple Collection Shrine – Allows Disciples to deposit devotion from other buildings into a central building.

Disciple Boost Shrine – Allows Disciples to pray that eventually fills up a shrine to give the Lamb a boost for the next crusade.

Follower States:

Befuddled – Followers will stumble around, vomit, fight, chat, laugh, sing, and generally have a merry old time until they are no longer befuddled.

Injured – Followers will limp around feeling sorry for themselves until they are no longer injured.

Chore Levelling Up:

When cleaning a poop/vomit/burnt or cleaning out an outhouse, XP will be generated.

Once the chore XP bar reaches full, the Lamb will unlock a new mop. There are as many as 10 (!!!) mops to unlock.

The higher the mop, the faster the Lamb can clean.

Poop variations:

Golden Poop – Drops gold when cleaned. Drops gold/gold bars when harvesting a crop fertilized with golden poop.

Glow Poop – Attracts fireflies.

Devotion Poop – Generates devotion when cleaned. Crop fertilized with devotion poop will generate devotion over time.

Massive Poop – Drops multiple poops when cleaned. Followers can get stuck in the massive poop 🙁

Poop pet – Drops a poop pet when harvested, only when the poop is from a follower with the poop skin.

Rainbow poop – Gives 5 times the chore XP when harvested. Instantly grows a crop when fertilized with rainbow poop.

Lore Tablets:

15 Lore Tablets to collect across the game!

Hover for locations of Tablets: 10 are located in a special dungeon room. 2 are located in a dungeon graveyard. 3 are located in special NPC encounter rooms.

Traits:

Disciple Trait – Can re-educate Dissenters and use special Shrines.

Jerk Trait – Jeers at the lamb. Chance to steal Lamb’s gold. Will tell the Lamb they suck after a failed crusade.

Hot Tempered Trait – May start a fight with other followers.

Royal Pooper Trait – Only poops golden poops. Say that 5 times fast.

Scared Trait – Runs away from the player. Can be bullied/reassured.

Terrified Trait – Sits in the corner of base and cries. 🙁

Lustful Trait – Increases odds of mating in the mating tent.

Celibate Trait – Decreases odds of mating in the mating tent.

Fashionable Trait – Generates Devotion 20% faster when wearing a unique outfit.

Hedonist Trait – Decreases productivity by 10% but increases Sin generation by 15%.

Ascetic Trait – Decreases Sin generation by 10% but increases productivity by 15%.

Virtuous Trait – Produces Sin 20% slower.

Unrepentant – Produces Sin 15% faster.

Doctrinal Extremist Cult Trait – Choose to generate Sin from the Confession Booth instead of Loyalty.

Violent Extremist Cult Trait – Chance of Sin appearing as a reward from mini-bosses.

Fertility Cult Trait – Followers hatched in the Cult will be born with some Sin

Allegiance Cult Trait – Followers hatched in the Cult will be born with a high Loyalty level.

Dissented Followers have a chance to show up inside the dungeon and fight the player.

Twitch Integration Update:

Added outfits for viewer followers! Viewers can now select a snazzy outfit in the follower builder after they win a follower raffle.

Added mobile support. You can now use all of the integration’s features on your mobile devices as well!

Added additional Help/Hinder outcomes

Changes:

Follower level is now capped at 10 – Followers at max level can still participate in any interactions or Cult events that would normally increase their loyalty, but their loyalty bar will not appear anymore.

Balanced the Enrichment Ritual.

Added prompt to signify that sacrificing followers in certain locations are permanent.

Laplace Dice is now a single use relic.

Paean demon will no longer give hearts whilst wearing the Berseker or Fragile Fortitude Fleeces.

Rebalancing commandment stones from leveling of Followers.

Remove necklace option.

Hide/Show necklace option.

Skip sermons.

Followers level capped at level 10.

Dissenters who have left the cult have a chance to show up in the dungeon and fight the Lamb.

Achievements menu that displays unlocked achievements.

Fixed confusion with end of level bonus items

Bug Fixes:

Fixed demons not joining in the final fight.

Fixed certain follower questlines

Fixed lighting issues with blood moon ritual

Fixed Morgue and Crypt issues

Fixed birds displaying above the base in photo mode

Fixed certain weapons not showing on crusades

Sinful DLC Pack:

6 tailor unlocked outfits

6 new decorations

5 new Follower skins: Tiger, Llama, Hammerhead, Ladybug, Sphynx

1 player fleece

As an addition : 2 tailor outfits for Heretic pack, and 2 tailor outfits for Cultist pack.

And that's it for our deep dive into everything that was included in the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb!