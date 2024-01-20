Can You Skip Nights in Cult of the Lamb? Answered

Tasked with converting others to your cause in Cult of the Lamb, there seem to be never enough hours to get what you need to be done. From going on crusades to gathering necessary resources to making sure everyone is in line, it’s a job that will take every waking hour your poor little lamb has.

However, resting is, at times, crucial to keeping your sanity, so if you’ve been searching for a way to skip nights in Cult of the Lamb, then you’ve come to the right place!

Can You Skip to the Next Day in Cult of the Lamb?

Wandering around your base at night while all your followers sleep can get pretty boring after a while, so many players have been, understandably, looking for a way to skip nighttime altogether in Cult of the Lamb.

Prior to the release of the Sins of the Flesh update this month, there was no way for players to skip nights in Cult of the Lamb. Thankfully, however, you can now skip to the next day automatically by sleeping!

Skipping nights is now one of the easiest things that players can do in Cult of the Lamb. All you have to do is build a Leader Tent, get tired, and crawl inside for a fat nap!

How to Build a Leader Tent and Go to Sleep in Cult of the Lamb

The Leader Tent is one of the many new buildings that were added in the Sins of the Flesh update on January 16th, 2024. The Leader Tent is exactly what it sounds like: it’s a tent that you, the cult leader, can sleep in order to skip through the night.

All you need to build the Leader Tent is 32 Gold and 8 Spider Silk. For obvious reasons, you can only build this structure once, though you’ll be able to move it around your base later on if you don’t like the placement of it.

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Once you’ve got your Leader Tent crafted and built, all you have to do is sleep in it! You can only sleep in your tent when it’s nighttime, though you can choose any time during the night to go to sleep (right at dusk, the middle of the night, the very end of the night, whatever you feel like).

All you have to do to sleep in your tent is approach its entrance at night and interact with it, which will automatically cause you to fall asleep and wake up in the morning.

Image Source: Massive Monster via Cult of the Lamb

Sleeping still isn’t an essential function for your lamb to operate in Cult of the Lamb, but it’s a nice way for players to skip to all the good parts of the game once the nights get boring. Also, it’s just incredibly refreshing to finally be able to settle down for the night with all of your beloved cult members :).

Now that you understand everything about how to skip nights in Cult of the Lamb, you can plan your playthroughs more accordingly. To get even better at the game, be sure to check out our other Cult of the Lamb guides on how to read minds, how to play Knucklebones, or how to get more health!