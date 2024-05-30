Is Euro 2024 Mode Coming to FC 24?

It is that time again, after four years since the last European championship, won by Italy after an exciting final against England. But perhaps you’re not that interested in actual teams and would much prefer playing your very own European championship in FC 24. Well, we might have some news on that front, so let’s check out whether a Euro 2024 mode coming to FC 24? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know!

Recommended Videos

Indeed it is. We already had this confirmation from Electronic Arts’ official website, which announced the Euro 2024 mode will be coming to FC 24 “this summer”, featuring a full UEFA EURO 2024 tournament and, most importantly, at no additional cost. Eight new teams will come to the game, which are Albania, Austria, Georgia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Turkey.

But of course, our next question is when will this Euro 2024 mode come to FC 24? Well, according to several rumors we have been hearing, like from the FUTZone social media account, that date might indeed be pretty soon, perhaps even the first week of June. At the moment, though, we have no confirmation date, but we do know that it is bound to happen quite soon, since players have been itching to bring some of that European championship excitement to the game.

In the meantime, do not forget that, if you have signed into Ultimate Team on your console or PC before January 16, just by playing FC 24 you will get free Euro 2024 players, so you can be ready for whenever the mode will be launched.

That’s all we have for you on the Euro 2024 mode coming to FC 24. For more news on the game, check out out guides on the best teams in FC 24 and how to get free euro players.

