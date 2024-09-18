Enotria: The Last Song is fairly generous with the amount of healing flasks, called Armonia, available to you as long as you’re willing to explore. These healing flasks make fights a lot less punishing and you can manage bosses and exploration more easily. Therefore, it’s crucial to check out all Armonia Expansion locations in Enotria: The Last Song.

All Armonia Expansion Locations

Location #1

You can find the first Armonia Expansion as soon as you arrive at the Shores of Quinta Knot. Follow the path forward where it splits towards the mountain, and then go towards the left side. You’ll find the Armonia Expansion guarded by an enemy here.

Location #2

The second Armonia Expansion can be found in the Lower Commons area of Quinta. Proceed forward from the Knot and make your way towards the left side where you can go inside a building and interact with a Rift to proceed forward. You’ll see four townsfolk dancing past the locked gate and you can find a chest with the Expansion inside the building to their left.

Location #3

You can buy an Armonia Expansion from Mecenate the Merchant who can be found in the Theater of the Masks after you defeat Zanni The First Mask at the School of Zanni in Quinta. Speak to Mecenate and you can purchase the item from him for 30,000 Memoria.

Location #4

The next Armonia Expansion can be found in the Hall of the Grand Statue in Falesia Magna. Once you reach this location, interact with the rift and follow the path on the left side. As you climb up you will eventually come across the item lying on a ledge near the top of the structure.

Location #5

Once you’re at the Engineer’s Guild Knot in Litumnia you need to enter the building on the left side till you reach the top where you fight the Automaton enemies. Once you can access the balcony, instead of following the path, drop down to the right side. You will find a chest here with the Armonia Expansion. Alternatively, you can drop into the floor full of Malanno from one of the lower floors, but be warned that there is a tough Automaton inside.

Location #6

After you exit the Mines of Gratia and reach the Road to the District Knot, you can take the path on the left instead of proceeding ahead. Here you will find the mysterious Priestess NPC, and a chest containing an Armonia Expansion.

Location #7

The last Armonia Expansion can be found after the Court Entrance Knot. Drop down from the ledge and proceed forward where you fight several Astrarium Ascendants and Automatons. Instead of fighting the Ascendant on the small bridge, explore the path on the left with the Automaton Soldier which takes you to a side area. You can find the item on the bridge here.

Those are all the Armonia Expansion locations in Enotria: The Lost Song. For more guides, also check out all Armonia Amplifier locations and all Mask Lines and locations. You can also check out our full lists of all Masks and all bosses.

