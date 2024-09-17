Enotria: The Last Song All Masks & How to Get Them

Enotria: The Last Song has your maskless character defeat enemies and don their masks and abilities. Its RPG system incentivizes seeking out powerful enemies and defeating them to make their powers your own. Today we’ll go over all masks in Enotria: The Last Song, their abilities, and how to get them.

What are Masks in Enotria

Masks allow you to take on the appearances of enemies and access unique passives. You can equip a different Mask for all three of your slots and create different builds. The passives can change your character’s play style and allow you to use unique Mask Lines only available to that enemy, especially from bosses. You can equip these masks from any Knot when changing your Loadout.

For many of these Masks you will have to farm some enemies to get the required Mask Shard Fragments. You can check how many you need by opening your inventory and scrolling down to your Shards. You can see how many you need to fully craft the mask.

All Masks Locations in Enotria

The following is a list of all 29 Masks in Enotria: The Last Song, along with their effects and how to get them:

Mask Name Mask Effect How to Get Mask of Change Increase Heavy Damage attack and increases Physical Power when awakened. Defeat Force of Change boss in tutorial. Piercing Wit Mask Increase Ranged Mask Line damage and finishing blows charge Mask Lines when awakened. Rest at the first Knot. Gardener’s Mask Ardore Burst heals you when you hit enemies (short cooldown), and Armonia Amber heals more when awakened. Defeat Gardener type of enemies in Quinta and Litumnia and collect 100 Mask Shards. Lumberjack’s Mask Buff to Status Power when affected by Dizzy, and infuse weapon with Vis when awakened. Defeat Lumberjack Elite enemies in Quinta and Litumnia and collect 200 Mask Shards. Fisherman Mask Extra finishing blow damage when equipping one weapon and Physical Power buff when awakened. Defeat Fisherman type of enemies in Quinta and Litumnia and collect 100 Mask Shards. Curtis’ Mask Increases Status Power at the cost of suffering extra damage, and perfect parries charge Mask Lines faster when awakened. Beat Curtis, Prince of Laughter Boss in Quinta, and defeat Elite enemy mimicking Curtis’ movesets found northwest of Lower Commons. Collect 200 Mask Shards. Vermiglio’s Mask Extra Ardore Power for a short duration when casting Ardore Burst. Defeat Vermiglio, the Red Prior at Crimson Cloister in Quinta. Guise of Zanni Extra Armonia Amber charges and access to the Grand Celebration Mask Line when awakened. Beat Zanni, the First Mask at the end of Quinta. Spaventa Army Mask Finishing blows grant extra Memoria and increase Luck when awakened. Defeat Spaventa enemies in Falesia Magna and collect 200 Mask Shards. Zealot’s Mask Extra Physical attack when low HP and avoid falling the first time you take lethal damage when awakened. Beat High Priestess of Veltha Boss at Desecrated Cathedral, alongside Priestess enemies in Falesia Magna, and collect 300 Mask Shards. Giangurgolo’s Mask Increased Status Power when enemies have full HP and clear all Status effects when awakened. Beat Giangurgolo, Champion of Veltha, in the Coliseum in Falesia Magna. Huntress’ Mask Chance to enter awakened state when defeating enemies with a Mask Line, and increased Critical damage and Status Power when awakened. Defeat Huntress type of Elite enemies in Falesia Magna and collect 300 Mask Shards. Colossus’ Mask Bigger Ardore Burst AoE and Super Armor when awakened. Defeat Colossus type of enemies in Falesia Magna and collect 300 Mask Shards. Priestess’s Mask Chance to enter awakened state when defeating enemies with Mask Lines and increase Ardore and Elemental Power when awakened. Beat High Priestess of Veltha Boss at Desecrated Cathedral, alongside Priestess enemies in Falesia Magna and collect 300 Mask Shards. Gatekeeper’s Mask While your awakened, you can fill up the stun meter immediately for enemies with a high unraveling threshold. Defeat all 4 Gatekeeper bosses and Elite enemies scattered in Falesia Magna to collect the 500 Mask Shards. Breach Defender’s Mask Extra Status Power when your weapon is infused with Gratia, and increases Ardore Power when awakened. Defeat Breach Defender Boss at the end of Necropolis side areas, alongside Breach Defender Elite enemies in Falesia Magna. Collect 300 Mask Shards. Guise of Spaventa Great Stamina buff and access to Solar Barrage Mask Line when awakened.

Defeat Captain Spaventa the Great at the end of Falesia Magna. Fauno’s Mask Immunity to Wicked and infuse weapon with Fatuo when awakened. Finish Fauno’s quest in Litumnia by going to the Sunken Monastery in Quinta next to the entrance to Falesia Magna. Highborn’s Mask Increase Memoria gain and Luck when awakened. Defeat Highborn enemies in Litumnia and collect 200 Mask Shards. Ascendant’s Mask Infuse weapon with Gratia when awakened. Beat Astrarium Ascendant Boss and Ascendant enemies in Litumnia and collect 200 Mask Shards. Fantolino’s Mask Extra Status Power when Sick, and infuse weapon with Malanno when awakened. Defeat Fantolino enemies in Litumnia and collect 100 Mask Shards. Magister’s Mask Immune to Radiant and increase Elemental Power when awakened. Beat Astrarium Magister Boss and Magister enemies in Litumnia and collect 200 Mask Shards. Gondolier’s Mask Buff to Status Power and increase Attack Power when awakened. Defeat the Master Gondolier in the Mines of Gratia in Litumnia and collect 200 Mask Shards. Automaton’s Mask Heavy damage buff and immune to Sick when awakened. Beat Baldovino in the East Docks area of Quinta and Automaton enemies in Litumnia. Collect 300 Mask Shards. Glassblower’s Mask Fill enemies’ Unravel meter faster when awakened. Defeat Glassblower enemies in Litumnia and collect 300 Mask Shards. Moretta’s Mask Massive Attack and Status Power buff, but actions cost more Stamina. Dodging costs less when awakened. Defeat the Moretta Boss three times while in Litumnia and collect 300 Mask Shards. Guise of the Rulers Extra Memoria gain and Status Power at the cost of taking more damage when awakened. Defeat the Melted Ruler at the end of Litumnia. Guise of Arlecchino Great Ardore Power buff and access to Master of Creation Mask Line when awakened. Defeat Arlecchino, Master of the Canovaccio. Guise of Pulcinella Great Elemental Power buff and access to Song of Change Mask Line when awakened. Defeat Pulcinella in the alternative ending. All Masks in Enotria: The Last Song

That concludes our guide for the complete list of all Masks in Enotria: The Last Song and how to get them. For more guides, be sure to check out our list of all bosses and the best early-game weapons.

