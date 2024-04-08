Endless Grades Tier List (April 2024)

Need an Endless Grades tier list? This mobile RPG from Lightcore Games has a huge range of pixel-art characters to pull, but they aren’t all balanced equally. In this guide, we’ll rank all characters from each class in the game, based on how effective they’ll be for long-term players.

Endless Grades Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Dreamweaver Amara, Frost Queen Skadi, Predator Maeve, Commander Nora, Windwing Blade Luna, Shadow Blade Rita, Glow Priest Sophia, Sword’s Oath Peerless, Demon Wolf Fenrir, Bloodthirsty Count Dracula A Sandstorm Enforcer Chloe, Clearheart Lillian, Frost Wolf Keel, 7-Seas Conqueror Illya, Triumphal Spear Fiona, Phoenix Knight Suri, Verdant Waraxe Alina, Dream Painter Leonardo, Radian Guardian Brienne, Midgard Serpent Jormungand, Night Walker Hoder, Succubus Lilith B Wild Lord Arthur, Ventriloquist Devyn, Frost Witch Evelyn, Huntress Goddess Artemis, Bone Reaper Eddy, Fiery Dancer Ines, Thorn Queen Flora, Elven Queen Galadriel, Shepard Delia, Chaos Guitarist Solo C Adventurer Kyle, Desert Princess Isett, Outsider Taro, Sommelier Heidrun, Aeolian Piper Roman, Phonologist Disaia, Reaper’s Embrace Ganglot D Lady Elegance Victoria, Ripple Dancer Lydia, Fire Magician Lina Source: Twinfinite

Reference the table above to see our full, exhaustive ranking of all characters in Endless Grades. The ranking is entirely our own, judged on the stat ratings each character has for all attributes, as per the official character spreadsheet.

The characters with SS, S, and A ratings on the core stats like ATK, DEF, and HP make their way to the top of our list. Those who specialize in some attributes but falter significantly in others appear lower down. They’re generally less useful as evergreen all-rounders in your team.

Image Source: Lightcore Games

Who Is the Best Character in Endless Grades?

If we had to pick solely one character as the #1 best in Endless Grades, it would be Demon Wolf Fenrir. Simply put, she’s got the highest average stats of any character out there. She boasts the following stats:

Stat Name Value HP S DEF S ATK SS SPD SS

There’s nobody else in the 40+ character roster of Endless Grades that comes close to competing with Demon Wolf Fenrir. She also has a special ability that lands 320% damage to an enemy. This adds an extra 140% Bleed damage for the two turns after. She’s also a strong DPS unit that has top-tier self-healing, without a single flaw to note.

