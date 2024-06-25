Night Armor Set and Shield of Night Location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

While progressing Count Ymir’s questline, you’ll come across an NPC named Jolan with black armor, a semi-corporeal sword, and a magic shield. If you find Jolan’s appearance and equipment rather appealing, you must know about the Night Armor set and Shield of Night’s location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to Find the Night Armor Set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

In Elden Ring, you can find the Night Armor set in Bonny Gaol, a dungeon located south of the Bonny Village that you can reach through the hole in the ground near the main path south of Moorth Ruins.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Once inside Bonny Gaol, follow the main path while sticking to the left side. You will come across a locked door you can open without any keys.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Open it, drop down the hole, turn around, follow the smaller cave, turn again to the left side, and follow the main path.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You will find a hole in the wall; from there, drop down and stick to the left side, and soon you will arrive near a pot lift. Use it to reach the platform leading to the boss room.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

However, instead of taking the path to the boss room, right where the pot lift stops, you will find a pressure plate on the left side. Stand on it to call another pot lift.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Stand on it, and you will be taken to a floor above from where you took the first lift. Drop down, and you will find the Night Armor set on a dead body.

Where to Find the Shield of Night in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You can find the Shield of Night in the same Bonny Gaol dungeon in Elden Ring. To reach its location, from where you collected the Night Armor set, take the stairs on the left and enter the room on your right.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Be wary of an Innard Experiment enemy. That said, once you are inside the room, you will find another dead body with a glowing item on it. Interact with it, and you will obtain the Shield of Night.

