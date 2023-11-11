Elden Ring: How to Get Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, 9 & What They’re Used For

Spirit ashes can give you a considerable advantage in Elden Ring, but as you progress further into the game, you’ll eventually need to upgrade them so they don’t outlive their usefulness. Named spirit ashes can be upgraded with items called Ghost Gloveworts, which can be found all over the Lands Between. Here’s how to get Ghost Glovewort 7, 8, and 9 in Elden Ring.

Getting Ghost Glovewort 7 in Elden Ring

Here are all the locations where you can pick up Ghost Glovewort 7:

Uhl Palace Ruins At the entrance of the ruins in the north, near the two large statues. Behind one of the two large statues at the entrance of the north ruin.

Ainsel River Main Near the wall behind the Malformed Star, on the right side of the ruins after passing the Malformed Star. Behind the Malformed Star mini-boss and to the Southeast, where the cave and gate meet.

Deeproot Depths In the northwest region, near Crucible Knight Siluria. Near the hole where the Prince of Death’s Cyst is located.

Nokstella At the base of the waterfall. Found just north of the waterfall, on the riverbank in Nokstella River

Gelmir Hero’s Grave Up the steps from the alcove connecting to the first Chariot hallway.

Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs This one is tricky. It’s located beneath the first lift from the main path. Step on the lift and then quickly step back to reveal a hidden second lift. Take this to the lowest levels of the catacombs and go past the Lesser Burial Watchdog until you see a frost breath trap. Go past the first frost breath trap, and you’ll see another one through a second corridor. Attack the right-hand wall halfway through this corridor to locate the ghost glovewort hiding in the alcove.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Found among the graves in the northeastern graveyard. In the same graveyard, check the western section for another Glovewort sitting next to a grave.



Ghost Glovewort 8

Mohgwyn Palace Just north of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace, near the entrance to a small cave at the eastern wall.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Found in the northeastern graveyard at the southern end.



Ghost Glovewort 9

Ainsel River Main East of the Waterfall Basin Site of Grace.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree In the northwestern graveyard, on the west side.

Lake of Rot Found near the Grand Cloister Site of Grace.

Ordina, Liturgical Town Obtained as a drop from killing the Black Knife Assassin.



Buying from the Twin Maiden Husks

If you’ve exhausted all the item pickups, you can still buy all three from the Twin Maiden Husks, though you’ll need to have the Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (3) item to do so. It can be found in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, in the northeastern graveyard where you found all the other Gloveworts.

Offer it to the Twin Maiden Husks back at the Roundtable Hold, and you can purchase them directly with Runes.

What Ghost Glovewort Are Used For

Ghost Gloveworts 7, 8, and 9 can be used to upgrade your renowned spirit ashes up to +9. This allows them to deal more damage in battle and gives them a larger health pool, which becomes especially crucial to upgrade them as you get into the late-game areas of Elden Ring.

Do note that they can only be used on named spirit ashes and not the more generic ones like the Lone Wolves, which are instead upgraded with Grave Gloveworts. To upgrade both the renowned and generic spirit ashes, speak with Roderika at the Roundtable Hold, located across from Hewg, the blacksmith.

That's all you need to know about how to get Ghost Gloveworts 7, 8, and 9 in Elden Ring.