Elden Ring Blessings of Marika Location & Mimic Tear Health Restoration Glitch

Blessings of Marika is a new consumable item in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that you consume to restore your HP and heal all ailments entirely – or for the Mimic Tear health restoration glitch. So, keep reading as we share all Elden Ring Blessings of Marika locations and details on how to perform the Mimic Tear health restoration glitch.

Recommended Videos

All Blessings of Marika locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There are three locations and four Blessings of Marika that you can find throughout the Lands of Shadows in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Blessings of Marika Location 1 – Gravesite Plain

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The first Blessing of Marika is found on a dead body inside a cave behind the Church of Consolation.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Head to the player icon location in the above map screenshot, and you will find the cave. Inside are three Messmer soldiers and the dead body holding the Blessing of Marika.

Blessings of Marika Location 1 – Scadu Altus

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The second Blessings of Marika is located in the Scadu Altus region on a dead body behind the Fort of Reprimand.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Teleport to the Moorth Highway, South Site of Grace, and make your way behind the Fort of Reprimand. In the eastern corner, you will find the Blessing of Marika.

Blessings of Marika Location 3 – Scaduview

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The third and best location for Blessings of Marika is the area in front of the Hinterland Site of Grace in Scaduview.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

There, you will find two Tree Sentinel bosses. Defeat them to obtain two Blessings of Marika and a ton of Runes.

How to Use Mimic Tear Spirit Ash Health Restoration Glitch in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To use the Mimic Tear health restoration glitch, you must equip the Blessing of Marika in your Quick Item slot. Make sure not to consume it. Once done, whenever you use your Mimic Tear Spirit Ash and your summon’s health goes down, it will consume the Blessing of Marika to restore it back to full HP.

What makes this even better is that when your Mimic Tear uses the Blessings of Marika, it doesn’t affect your inventory. So, you won’t be losing it.

That concludes our guide on Elden Ring Blessings of Marika locations and Mimic Tear health restoration glitch. Make sure to also check out how to drain water in Church District and how to complete Igon’s quest. We’ve also got a guide on how to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy