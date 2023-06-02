Egoist Awakens Codes
Based on popular soccer anime Blue Lock, Egoist Awakens is a unique Roblox football experience that sees you stepping out onto the pitch and going toe to toe with your rivals. While much of the game is centered around stat management and training, you’ll also get to play the beautiful game on the field as well. But with such stiff competition, you may be looking for a helping hand. As a result, if you’re looking for all the latest Egoist Awakens codes, then we’ve got good news. Down below, we’ll clue you in. So, let’s get to it!
All Valid Egoist Awakens Codes
At the moment, these are all the working codes you can use to redeem free goodies in-game:
- ROLLCLAN2 – 1 x Clan Roll
- TALENTRESET2 – Reset Talents
- STRESSTEST – 1 x Clan Roll
- ROLLCLAN – 1 x Clan Roll
- ROLLTRAIT – 1 x Trait Roll
- TALENTRESET – Reset Talents
- 300FAVS – 1 x Trait Roll
- 200LIKES – 1 x Clan Roll
All Expired Egoist Awakens Codes
Right now, there are no inactive codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Luckily, redeeming codes in-game is pretty straightforward. Follow these steps if you’re unsure:
- Launch Egoist Awakens on Roblox.
- At the main menu, tap on the ‘Other’ option.
- At the top of the screen, in the ‘TypeTheCodesHere’ text box, copy and paste a code from the list above.
- Hit ‘Enter’ and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!
And that’s everything you need to know about all the latest Egoist Awakens codes. For more, here’s why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends and what the newest codes are in Project Slayers. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.
