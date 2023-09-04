Is EA FC 24 on EA Play? Answered

EA Sports FC 24, the publisher’s first football game that won’t don the FIFA name, arrives very soon. Fans are surely looking forward to jumping into the game as quickly as possible and getting adjusted to all the new features and options the game is set to provide. Some fans may be curious as to whether EA’s new title will be available on its subscription service, EA Play. Here’s everything you need to know about whether EA Sports FC 24 will be on EA Play.

EA FC 24 On EA Play

As of right now, EA Sports FC 24 will not be available on the base edition of EA Play. While members of the service will receive a 10-hour trial of the game, users will not be able to access the game through EA Play unless they subscribe to EA Play Pro. Where the base subscription is $4.99 a month, users will have to pay $14.99 per month to have access to the newest EA football game.

Don’t be surprised if the game eventually comes to the base EA Play subscription, though. Historically, EA tends to put its titles on the base subscription several months after release, having done so with the FIFA games of years past. With EA Play also being a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this means Xbox players also tend to get access to the game a bit later. It might take some time, but don’t be surprised if the game lands on the service at some point in the near future.

